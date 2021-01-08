India vs Australia: Shubman Gill becomes youngest Indian opener to slam a Test fifty in Australia

Facing a quality bowling attack from Australia, Gill constructed his innings brilliantly as he played some elegant shots down the ground in his knock of 50. The exceedingly talented batsman from Punjab took a single off Nathan Lyon to get to his maiden Test half-century.

However, Gill's celebration of first Test fifty in only his second Test match was short-lived as he was dismissed by a beauty from Pat Cummins and was caught at gully by Cameron Green. The batsman paid the price of going for a drive but all he could get was an edge which travelled straight into the hands of the lanky Australian all-rounder.

Gill's knock was studded with eight boundaries before he perished. The youngster also forged a steady 70-run partnership with senior cricketer Rohit Sharma, who made his comeback in the match. Rohit was dismissed for 26 when birthday boy Josh Hazlewood took a brilliant return catch off his bowling to end the Indian opener's innings.

Gill, however, looked in control and kept scoring runs and get to his maiden half-century in the red-ball format. 21-year-old Gill also managed to touch a milestone after completing his half-century as he became the youngest India opener to have slammed 50 against the baggy greens.

Gill, however, is the fourth-youngest opener to have scored a fifty outside Asia.

Youngest India openers to score 50-plus outside Asia:

20 years 44 days Ravi Shastri in England, 1982

20 years 108 days Madhav Apte in West Indies, 1952/53 (he hit four 50+ scores on that tour)

20 years 112 days Prithvi Shaw in New Zealand, 2019/20

21 years 122 days Shubman Gill in Australia, 2020/21

If one talks about the youngest openers to post a score of 50+ in Australia across the format, Gill (21 years) is the youngest in Test. In the ODIs his national team's coach Ravi Shastri (22 years) was the youngest to slam a fifty in ODIs while his teammate KL Rahul (28 years) is the youngest to hit a fifty in the T20Is Down Under.