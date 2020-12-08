India vs Australia T20I Series 2020: Full List of Award Winners and Statistics

Chasing a target of 187 on the used SCG pitch, India could only muster 174 for the loss of seven wickets. Captain Virat Kohli played a top knock of 61-ball 85 but his dismissal in the penultimate over proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the Men In Blue.

Shikhar Dhawan (28 off 21) was the second-highest scorer for the tourists after Kohli, while the rest of the batsmen failed to rise to the occasion.

India vs Australia 3rd T20 | Virat Kohli's fight not enough as Aussies register 12-run win

Hardik Pandya - who was the man of the match in the previous game - played a cameo of 20 off 13 balls. The right-handed batsman smashed two towering sixes and a boundary in his knock but he failed to take his side home tonight.

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Highlights: Hardik Pandya blitz, Natarajan show guide Kohli & Co to series win

For Australia, Matthew Wade played another superb knock at the top as the left-handed batsman scored 80 off 53 balls while in-form Glenn Maxwell made most of the reprieves given by Indian bowlers and fielders slammed a brilliant half-century.

Here are a few statistics and list of award winners from the match and T20I series:

# This was the first defeat in 12 T20Is for Team India. The last defeat came against West Indies in Trivandrum in December 2019.

# This was India's first T20I defeat in the year 2020, and it came in their final game of the year.

# It was also the first T20I defeat for Team India away from home in 11 matches since losing to New Zealand in Hamilton in February 2019.

# Kohli also joined an elite list of overseas captains leading in Test, ODI & T20I series wins in Australia.

# Faf du Plessis of South Africa (Tests: 2-1 in 2016/17; ODI 2-1 in 2018; T20I 1-0 in 2018)

# Virat Kohli (Tests: 2-1 in 2018/19; ODI 2-1 in 2019; T20I 2-1 in 2020)

# Extras Cost India: India conceded 11 runs through Wides (10 runs) & No Ball and they lost the game eventually by a margin of 12 runs.

# Kohli's Average 50+ in all three formats: With his knock of 85 against Australia, the right-handed batsman once again attained his average in excess of 50 in all three formats. (ODI - 59.31; Test - 53.63; T20I - 50.48)

# Most runs for India in this T20I series:

Kohli: 134

KL Rahul: 81

Shikhar Dhawan: 81

Hardik Pandya: 78

# Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian batsman to hit 300+ sixes in T20s.

# Kohli holds the record for hitting the most 50+ scores against the opposition in T20Is (vs Australia). He has slammed 7 fifties against Australia.

# T Natarajan became the 2nd Indian bowler to pick 6 wickets against Australia in a T20I series.

# Most T20I series wins as Captain (After 16 Series):

Kohli (IND): 11*

Faf du Plessis (SA): 10

Eoin Morgan (ENG): 7

Darren Sammy (WI): 7

Full List of Award winners:

# Man of the series: Hardik Pandya

# Man of the Match:

1st T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal

2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya

3rd T20I: Mitchell Swepson.