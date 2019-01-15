Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India vs Australia: Twitterati hail Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni masterclass for guiding Team India to win

By
India vs Australia: Twitterati hail Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni masterclass for guiding Team India to win

Adelaide, Jan 15: The cricketing world witnessed another masterclass from Virat Kohli and typical MS Dhoni finish in the end as India thrashed Australia by 6 wickets in the second one-day international here on Tuesday (January 15).

Chasing a target of 299, India reached home with four balls to spare as Kohli notched up his 39th ODI century and 24th while chasing a target. Battling the hot conditions into the middle chase master, Kohli, scored 104 off 110 deliveries and later Dhoni - the finisher - finished things off in his typical style.

Kohli praises Dhoni | India level series in Adelaide

Kohli laboured through his innings under the hot weather conditions in the Australian summer. The right-handed batting maestro dealt mostly in ones and twos in the innings as he took 52 singles, 10 doubles apart from smashing four boundaries and two exceptional sixes.

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 55 off 54 delivers along with Dinesh Karthik (25* off 14) as the two wicketkeeper-batsman had a coalition of unbeaten 57-runs as Men In Blue pulled off the second highest run chase at Adelaide Oval.

1
43628

It was a typical Dhoni innings as the veteran paced it in his trademark style i.e. taking his time to settle down, take the game till the end, and finish it off in style. Dhoni averages 99.85 and Kohli averages 99.04 in successful run chases.

The Twitterati were pleased to see a masterful batting effort from two of India's most loved cricketers.

This is how people reacted on Dhoni, Kohli's match-winning knocks:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Virender Sehwag:

VVS Laxman:

Harbhajan Singh:

Jasprit Bumrah:

Michael Vaughan:

Dean Jones:

Irfan Pathan:

Peter Lalor:

Ayaz Memon:

Harsha Bhogle:

Rajdeep Sardesai:

Chennai Super Kings:

Mumbai Indians:

Dhoni to critics:

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 18:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue