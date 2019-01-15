India vs Australia: Twitterati hail Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni masterclass for guiding Team India to win

Chasing a target of 299, India reached home with four balls to spare as Kohli notched up his 39th ODI century and 24th while chasing a target. Battling the hot conditions into the middle chase master, Kohli, scored 104 off 110 deliveries and later Dhoni - the finisher - finished things off in his typical style.

Kohli praises Dhoni | India level series in Adelaide

Kohli laboured through his innings under the hot weather conditions in the Australian summer. The right-handed batting maestro dealt mostly in ones and twos in the innings as he took 52 singles, 10 doubles apart from smashing four boundaries and two exceptional sixes.

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 55 off 54 delivers along with Dinesh Karthik (25* off 14) as the two wicketkeeper-batsman had a coalition of unbeaten 57-runs as Men In Blue pulled off the second highest run chase at Adelaide Oval.

It was a typical Dhoni innings as the veteran paced it in his trademark style i.e. taking his time to settle down, take the game till the end, and finish it off in style. Dhoni averages 99.85 and Kohli averages 99.04 in successful run chases.

The Twitterati were pleased to see a masterful batting effort from two of India's most loved cricketers.

This is how people reacted on Dhoni, Kohli's match-winning knocks:

Sachin Tendulkar:

A great win and a fabulous innings by @imVkohli. Yet another at his adopted home ground😉. Excellent role played by @msdhoni and @DineshKarthik to take India over the line. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7n3M2l3hZS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2019

Virender Sehwag:

Picture abhi baaki hai mere Dost !

Wonderful innings from Virat. Dhoni and Karthik finishing it in style. Will need more matches with 4-5-6 playing handy match-winning knocks. pic.twitter.com/YHdwJ0G59X — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2019

VVS Laxman:

Fantastic run chase by India . Excellent 100 from Virat, he makes it look very easy. Was wonderful to see Dhoni finish of the game beautifully and Dinesh Karthik’s cameo was very very important in the end. The final game should be a cracker. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2019

Harbhajan Singh:

Well done Team India @BCCI congratulations @imVkohli yet again top inn and good to see old touch of @msdhoni coming to the party.That’s the way.. keep up the good work #IndiaVsAus — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 15, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah:

Legends don't need to prove their worth to anyone. Great display of class and temperament by Mahi bhai @msdhoni and @imVkohli 👏👏👏

Congratulations on the win!😁#AUSvIND — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 15, 2019

Michael Vaughan:

Just the 9 Tons in his last 19 ODI innings for #Virat ... !!!! #🐐 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 15, 2019

Dean Jones:

It’s amazing that in the last ODI game, that many people criticised @msdhoni and he got a rough LBW decision, now with @imVkohli and @DineshKarthik he finishes a great game. Dhoni is a freak. Been saying it for years. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) January 15, 2019

Irfan Pathan:

Fantastic win by team India. Last few overs bowled by Bhuvi and top batting by Kohli and Mahi does it for the team #INDvsAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2019

Peter Lalor:

Confession: Kohli might be my favourite cricketer since Lillee. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) January 15, 2019

Ayaz Memon:

Dhoni hits detractors and skeptics for a 6! Tight match, fine win — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 15, 2019

Harsha Bhogle:

Dhoni has shown his class here. Just understood the situation beautifully. And this is a tribute to his fitness — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2019

Rajdeep Sardesai:

We saw the great Sir Viv/Sachin, we saw the destructive Lloyd/Adam Gilchrist/, we saw the finisher in Hussey/Bevan/Dhoni, but in terms of pure control/command of ODI batting,@imVkohli in league of his own! #INDvsAUS — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 15, 2019

Chennai Super Kings:

Mumbai Indians:

After Virat Kohli's masterclass, a calm and composed MS Dhoni takes India home in Adelaide.#CricketMeriJaan #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/27K5ELdgv9 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 15, 2019

Dhoni to critics:

Critics: his career is over



Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/f2AP5GDNTt — Silly Wonka (@_therealNobody) January 15, 2019