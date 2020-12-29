Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar lead Twitter to congratulate Team India for 'iconic' win at MCG

Regular India captain Virat Kohli, white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar lauded the Ajinkya Rahane-led side for securing a morale-boosting win.

With no Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami available for the series, India responded in style at the MCG, chasing down a target of 70 relatively comfortably on day four. Cameron Green (45) and Pat Cummins (22) helped Australia reach 200 as Mohammed Siraj took 3-37 for India.

India Vs Australia | 2nd Test, Day 4: Rahane, bowlers shine as tourists win at MCG by 8 wickets, level series

But that set India just 70 for victory, and Shubman Gill (35 not out) and stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane (unbeaten 27) ensured the tourists levelled the four-Test series at 1-1.

Resuming at 133-6, Green and Cummins managed to frustrate India until the second new ball. But short balls from Jasprit Bumrah (2-54) and Siraj removed Cummins and Green respectively.

India vs Australia 2nd Test | Bowlers wreck Aussies as Ajinkya Rahane's side gain big on Day 3

Siraj finished with five wickets on his Test debut. Syed Abid Ali (seven in 1967) is the only Indian man to have taken more having made their career debut in Australia.

Mitchell Starc (14 not out), Nathan Lyon (3) and Josh Hazlewood (10) provided limited resistance.

Bowled out for their lowest ever Test score of 36 in the second innings in Adelaide, there were some signs of nerves for India early in their chase.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Starc rues missed chances for Aus; praises Ajinkya Rahane’s knock

Starc (1-20) had Mayank Agarwal (5) caught behind and Cheteshwar Pujara (3) was caught by Green off Cummins (1-22), but Gill and Rahane made sure of the victory.

The third Test is due to start in Sydney on January 7, although there remains uncertainty over where that will be held due to a coronavirus outbreak in New South Wales.

The Indian cricketing fraternity lauded the Ajinkya Rahane-led side for scripting a famous win Down Under, especially after their capitulation in Adelaide where they folded for 36 in their second innings and suffer a shambolic defeat.

Here's who said what on Team India's iconic win at the MCG:

To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement.



Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series.



Brilliant win.

Well done TEAM INDIA! 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/64A8Xes8NF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 29, 2020

What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here 💪🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 29, 2020

Fantastic win for the Team India at the MCG. Character and composure shown throughout the game was excellent to watch @bcci — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 29, 2020

Big day for Indian cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 29, 2020

36 all out was terribly ‘freakish’ but an 8wkt win is not...I hope Indns can forget both..one as a nightmare & the other as nothing to float on cloud nine..still 2 more Tests to go..& plenty of work to do..stay calm Fellas as yur Capt @ajinkyarahane88 & ‘think’ how to outwit OZ! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) December 29, 2020

Congratulations Team India on a fantastic come back. @ajinkyarahane88’s great captaincy lead to an incredible win. @RealShubmanGill well done, Way to go! #INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/pmo60h1xAG — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 29, 2020

This win was Indian team is a bit similar like our Perth Test win in 2008. No one gave us a chance. Such comebacks against all odds are always memorable, especially in Australia. #AUSvIND — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 29, 2020

A win to remember. A win to cherish. Considering the Adelaide debacle and the quality of players unavailable for this game, it will go down as one of India’s finest wins overseas. Well done, Rahane and co. 👏👏 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 29, 2020

Iconic victory this, definately one of the most satisfying specially after the Adelaide debacle n the absence of key players. #AUSvIND — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) December 29, 2020

A really special win at the MCG.

Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the fron,the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill. pic.twitter.com/X3UO8H2LgR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2020

Great strength of team and individual character to bounce back after the ignominy of Adelaide... Brilliant from Team India.. Now looking forward to 2021.. #Ausvsindia — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) December 29, 2020