India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal shares video of batting in the nets, gets trolled by Dale Steyn

The Haryana cricketer was trolled by his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate and South Africa speedster Dale Steyn.

Chahal took to Instagram on Thursday (November 19) to share a video of himself batting in the nets in Sydney in which he could be seen playing some defensive shots.

Chahal captioned the video on Instagram: "Adding up scores this time."

While fans asked if the tweaker was going to open the batting in India's upcoming tour of Australia. However, it was Steyn who trolled his IPL teammate mercilessly. Taking a funny dig at the leg-spinner, Steyn asked Chahal what type of bowling was he facing and wrote "Facing Fast off-spin?"

In reply, Chahal told Steyn that it is a secret.

"@dalesteyn secret sir," Chahal replied.

Chahal and Steyn were part of the RCB side and the duo had a contrasting IPL season in the UAE. While Chahal was one of the biggest match-winners for the Virat Kohli-led franchise, Steyn had a rather forgettable performance in the tournament.

The Indian cricket team, which is in Sydney, is sweating it out in the nets to prepare for the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia. Team India under the leadership of captain Virat Kohli will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the Aaron Finch-led side.