India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I in Rajkot: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Team News India:

Team India, who were considered favourites before the start of the match, failed to live up to the expectations. After being invited to bat first, the Indians kept losing wickets at regular intervals as none of the set batsmen applied themselves and gifted their wickets away.

The inexperienced bowlers had a monumental task in front of themselves while defending a below-par 148. They were required to pick up wickets at regular intervals and also choke the flow of runs on a surface where run-scoring wasn't difficult, once the batsman settles.

The bowlers would be eager to display an improved show in Rajkot where the 22-yard strip is more favourable for the batsmen. But first and foremost, they'd hope for a much improved performance from the batting department, that was a major let down in Delhi.

Team News: Bangladesh

Bangladesh looked a balanced side in the first match as they registered their first-ever T20I win against the Men In Blue. The Mahmudullah-led side didn't feel the absence of seasoned campaigners Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

After their bowlers performed exceptionally well by restricting a star-studded Indian batting line-up to a below-par total, senior-pro Mushfiqur Rahim slammed an unbeaten half-century and guided his team home.

Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah also fared well with the bat and would be looking for another comprehensive show in the second T20I and claim the series against a much-fancied opponent.

Bangladesh's bowlers were the real show stealers in the first game as they never allowed their opponents to score big and picked up wickets at regular intervals and if they repeat a similar effort in Rajkot then they could script history by claiming their maiden series win on Indian soil.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Abu Hider.

India: Rohit Sharma(C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.

Mykhel-Dream11 Predictions

Here are the Dream 11 Fantasy Tips and Team for 2nd T20I between India and Bangladesh:

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Naim, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya/Soumya Sarkar

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Aminul Islam.

Mykhel-Dream11 Fantasy 11: Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Naim, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Krunal Pandya/Soumya Sarkar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Aminul Islam.

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim