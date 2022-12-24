India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts take 100-plus run lead with counter-attacking batting

With their batting performance, Bangladesh took a significant lead of 108 runs and frustrated visitors with their spirited performance. Bangladesh added 124 runs in 27 overs in the post-lunch session and lost three wickets and pushed the tourists to the backfoot.

Bangladesh fightback in second session

The visitors will have to come out to bat in the fourth innings in the run chase and another 70-80 runs on the board will give them a fighting chance, given India's record in the final innings of a Test match.

Indians should also be blamed for allowing Bangladeshi batters to race ahead as they dropped too many catches. Virat Kohli and captain KL Rahul - who were stationed at the slip cordon - together put down four catches in the second session and gave too many reprieves to the batters.

Zakir Hasan - who slammed a brilliant ton in his debut game last week - slammed a composed fifty in the second innings but didn't last long as he played a rash shot to be caught in the deep by Siraj off Umesh Yadav.

Lower middle-order frustrates Indians

Das - who got an IPL contract last evening - looked confident in his approach and made the Indians pay for dropping the catches and notched up another fifty. He shared aggressive partnerships with Nurul Hasan and later with Taskin Ahmed for the sixth and seventh wicket respectively and kept his team in the hunt. Das shared a stand of 46 runs with Nurul and shared another unbeaten 40-plus stand with Taskin Ahmed.

Good start for Indians in morning session

Earlier in the morning session, bowlers gave India a confident start in the morning session of day three as they picked up four Bangladesh wickets on their way to 71 for 4 at lunch.

It was the dangerous Mominul Haque (5) who misjudged the length of a Siraj delivery which was pitched on back of length and climbed up to take a faint nick into Rishabh Pant's gloves.

Shakib Al Hasan (13) tried to drive a Jaydev Unadkat delivery that wasn't on fuller length and climbed a bit on the Bangladesh captain. The result was a simple catch to Shubman Gill at cover.

It was second time that Shakib had misjudged the length of deliveries and played cover drives to get out.

Unadkat was brilliant in the morning as he got that extra bounce which created doubts in the minds of the batters on a regular basis. Shakib was basically fooled as he bowled three different lengths and he didn't understand which one was on drivable length.

Only Zakir tried to get under the bounce and hit him over third man for a boundary but the wily Rajkot man changed the length and beat the opener in a nice little duel.