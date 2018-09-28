India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Final: Live Updates: Rohit wins toss, invites Mortaza to bat

Dubai, Sep 28: India will face resurgent Bangladesh in the final of the Asia Cup 2018 here on Friday (September 28). Bangladesh would be looking to challenge India's continental supremacy after their superlative effort in the virtual semifinals against Pakistan despite being hit by injury of key players.

A passionate Bangladesh turned out to be the party-poopers as they wrecked the prospects of an India-Pakistan summit clash with a gutsy performance despite losing key players to injury. On paper, India will remain overwhelming favourites to win the tournament for a record seventh time while Bangladesh will be hoping to be third-time lucky in a summit clash.

It is going to be a repeat of the final of the Asia Cup 2016 as both these teams locked horns in the epic clash which India had won at the latter's home. Bangladesh would look to change their fortune this year and beat India to lift the title.

Final of any tournament is a one-off game in complete isolation from how a team has performed in the tournament. Even the most consistent teams have slipped on the proverbial banana peel when it has mattered the most. Add to this the fact that the Indo-Bangla cricketing rivalry has grown in intensity.

But what is definitely a dampener for Bangladesh heading into the final is the injury woes that the side is facing. Star batsman Tamim Iqbal is already out with a fractured hand and Bangladesh will also not have premier all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan in the line-up owing to a finger injury. He is expected to undergo surgery which will also force him out of the home series against Zimbabwe starting September 30.

For India, it will be a different test though. A victory in the Asia Cup without their skipper and best batsman Virat Kohli will be a big statement going into next year's World Cup.

Here are the live updates from the match:

5 overs have been bowled and Bangladesh have posted 33 runs on the board. This is just the kind of start they would have wanted in the finals. Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah haven't looked lethal so far and the openers are reaping the benefits. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have bowled 2 overs each and they haven't been able to pick up any wickets. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have done well so far as they have scored 25 in 4 overs and haven't lost any wickets. Liton Das has opened the innings with Mehidy Hasan in the finals against India. Captain Mashrafe Mortaza has taken a bold move by promoting the youngster as an opener to give some strength to the middle order. Will this move pay off? Let's wait and watch. Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah. Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to field. So Bangladesh are going to bat first in the final. Harsha Bhogle lauds Bangladesh's journey in the tournament. Bangladesh have done well to come so far in the tournament with their injury issues but they will be the first to admit that India start clear favourites. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 28, 2018 Team India leaves hotel to head for the stadium. From the Driver's seat 📽️: #TeamIndia depart for the grand finale of #AsiaCup against 🇧🇩 #INDvBAN 😎 pic.twitter.com/YV2usS6ICH — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2018 Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the summit clash of Asia Cup 2018 between India and Bangladesh.