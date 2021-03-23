India vs England, 1st ODI: Emotional Krunal Pandya cries on TV after making a fifty on debut

Commentator Murali Kartik asked Krunal about his emotions but the Baroda all-rounder could not answer the query as he broke down in front of the camera. The reason: Krunal's father, also of Hardik, passed away recently. "This one is for my dad. I was very emotional when I got my cap." It was all he could manage before breaking down.

Kartik waited patiently for Krunal to gather his emotions but he could not and the former India left-arm spinner told him that they will get back to him at a later stage. The Pandyas' father was passed away in January and Krunal had to come out of Baroda's bio-secure bubble during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to be with his family.

Krunal made a sparkling fifty, a 31-ball 58 with seven fours and two sixes, and shared a 112-run partnership with KL Rahul (62 off 43 balls with four fours and equal number of sixes). Earlier, an emotional Krunal had received his India cap from his younger brother Hardik.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman, who is now a commentator, too lauded Krunal for maintaining his composure on an emotionally charged day, saying his father would be super proud of the all-rounder. The sentiment was echoed by other commentators like Sunil Gavaskar and Graeme Swann.