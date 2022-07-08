India vs England 1st T20I: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-Match Presentation

Showing a significant shift in their batting intent, India's top-order scored runs briskly in the powerplays and middle overs. Four of India's top five batters scored at a strike rate of 150-plus even as wickets continued to fall at the other end.

The right-handed batter from Baroda slammed his maiden T20I fifty and brilliant cameos from Deepak Hooda, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav helped the visitors post 198/7 after the India skipper opted to bat first after the coin landed in his favour.

But India's bowling unit stole the show with its skill and craft, and made full use of the conditions to trouble the English batters. Pandya bowled consistently well in the game and picked up wickets at regular intervals and eventually became the first Indian to slam a fifty and bag a four-for in a T20I match. Three of the four wickets picked up by Pandya were top-order batters, which once again proved how crucial was his bowling.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh - who started his T20I career with a maiden over - picked up a couple of overs and left everyone impressed. Rohit Sharma registered his 13th consecutive T20I win and is the first captain to do so. The visitors would be looking to continue the winning momentum in the next game as well.

Post-Match Comments and award winners:

Jos Buttler, losing captain: They bowled well with the new ball and put us under pressure. We couldn't get away from that point. We came back really well in the second half with the ball. Probably a bit above par and they swung the ball consistently. Bhuvneshwar Kumar can swing it in any condition. Certainly, the ball swung longer than I can remember in a T20 game. Maybe we needed to hit one in the stands and stop that swing. We know the boys have the talent and we want to see them on the big stage.

Rohit Sharma, winning captain: Great performance from ball one. All batters showed intent. Although the pitch was good, we played good shots and never got ahead of the game. You got to make use of those six overs in the powerplay. There is a certain approach we want to take in the powerplay. You got to back yourself in this game, sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't. The whole batting unit needs to understand the direction the team is taking and the guys were spot on today. I was impressed with his (Hardik) bowling. He wants to do that a lot more in the future, bowled quick and used his variations too. Of course, his batting is there for us to see. That's the reason we wanted to bat (ball swinging under lights). Sometimes it does swing in the evenings and we wanted to utilize that. Both the new ball bowlers used the swing and stopped their batters. We were sloppy on the field. Those catches should have been taken. Pretty sure we will field pretty well in the coming games.

Hardik Pandya, Player of the match: The last time I played a T20 in England, I think I took 4 wickets and scored some 30. So I kind of knew I was the first Indian to score fifty and take 4 wickets. I am enjoying my cricket right now. For me a lot of time goes into the preparation to get my body ready. The kind of break I took before this run of play I want to capitalize on the opportunities. I felt I needed that break. It is about giving your 100% and when you don't do that, there is no point playing. So I needed that break and now I am happy to be in this place right now.