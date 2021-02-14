India vs England, 2nd Test: Blow on right hand when batting keeps Pujara away from field on day 2

Pujara made 21 off 58 balls in India's first inning score of 329. Reserve opener Mayank Agarwal took the field in Pujara's place after India were were bowled out in the morning session of the second day. In response, England were struggling at 39/4 at lunch, losing the top four in Rory Burns, Dom SIbley, Joe Root and Dan Lawrence.

While Ravichandran Ashwin claimed two wickets, Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma took a wicket each as India headed into lunch in a commanding position.

India vs England, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma's 161, Rahane-Pant fifties propel hosts to 329 on tough Chepauk track

Pujara received a blow on his hand on day one of the delivery bowled by Olly Stone and hence didn't take the field on day two.

"Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on his right hand while batting on Day 1 of the second Paytm Test against England. He felt some pain later. He will not be fielding today," read an update posted by the BCCI Twitter handle.

Pujara had also taken a lot of body blows in the recent series in Australia, especially in the final innings of the series-deciding fourth Test at Brisbane, but had carried on batting to play a part in his team's incredible win.

(With PTI inputs)