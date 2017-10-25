India Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Here are the key highlights

Pune, Oct 25: Team India produced a professional performance under pressure to record a convincing six-wicket win over New Zealand in a must-win game and level three-match series 1-1 here on Wednesday.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (68) and Dinesh Karthik (64*) struck brilliant fifties as India overhauled the below-par target of 231 set by the visitors.

Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/45) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/38) led an inspired Indian bowling effort to restrict New Zealand to a modest 230 for nine after their skipper Kane Williamson elected to bat first.

With this win, Virat Kohli and his boys have shown they can come back strongly after being pushed to the wall.

Here are the highlights of the match:

# This was India's 50th ODI win over New Zealand in the 100th ODI they were up against each other.

# Shikhar Dhawan played shots all around the park en route his 22 ODI fifty. It was his first fifty against New Zealand.

# Dhawan also hit his ODI career's 50th six in the match as well. He's the 5th opener from India to do so.

# The left-handed batsman has also completed his career's 1000 ODI runs on Indian soil from 25 innings. He's second fastest after Rohit Sharma to do so.

# Dhawan shared a 57-run stand with Virat Kohli (29) before adding 66 runs with Dinesh Karthik.

# Karthik remained unbeaten on 64 in his 64th international innings. It was his 9th ODI half-century.

# Karthik and Hardik Pandya (30) forged a 59-run stand to secure the game for their team after Dhawan.

# MS Dhoni completed 9801 runs in the ODIs. He's now 199 runs short of his 10,000 runs.

# Dhoni completed 200 ODI catches on Indian soil with Martin Guptill's catch. He has taken 201 catches from 223 innings at home.

# It was only the second time in 12 ODIs this year when Trent Boult has gone wicket-less.