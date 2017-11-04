India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Munro notches up his fifty; visitors headed towards big total

Rajkot, Nov 4: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson once again won the toss and elected to bat first against India in a must-win second T20 international match here on Saturday (November 4).

Young Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj will be making his international debut as he was handed over his India cap by head coach Ravi Shastri.

India have made just one change to their side while New Zealand have made a couple of changes to their side by bringing Adam Milne in for Tim Southee and young Glenn Philips has replaced in-form Tom Latham.

A moment to cherish for young Mohammed Siraj as he makes his debut for India today #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/0ttCZpLeoo — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2017

"We'll look to bat first. It looks like a good surface. It is important that we put up a good score and come out strong to defend it. It looks like a good surface, has always been one through the IPL as well. We've made two changes - Adam Milne in for Tim Southee. Glenn Philips in for Tom Latham," said Williamson after winning the toss.

India skipper Kohli said he would have bowled first had he won the toss.

"We always wanted to bowl first anyway. Not such a bad thing to lose the toss. The support staff came in last evening and spotted some dew. I can't be sure of New Zealand's mindset to bat first - perhaps they want to go into the game without any pressure of batting. It is an opportunity for us to restrict them in the first innings; we're getting to do what we wanted to do out here.

"We played a T20 game in the IPL and it was a brilliant track for batting. The dew could be an advantage in the second innings for us. Mohammed Siraj makes his debut in place of Ashish Nehra. He is an upcoming talent in the IPL and is an exciting prospect," said Kohli.

Match Facts:

MS Dhoni is set to play his 82nd T20I game, equalling Umar Akmal as the third-most capped player in the history of the format.

Virat Kohli (1,878) requires just 12 more runs to go 2nd in the all-time list of leading run scorers in T20I cricket.

This will be just the second time India have played a T20I fixture at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium after they picked up a six-wicket win against Australia there in 2013.

New Zealand have now lost back-to-back T20I games, the last time they went more games without a win was a four-game drought in 2012.

India's win in the opening game of this series was their first ever against the Black Caps, snapping a five-game losing streak against the Kiwi outfit.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips(wk), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.