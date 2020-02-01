India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I: India Probable XI as Virat Kohli's side chases history

1. KL Rahul

Rahul played a nice little role in the Super Over when he smoked a six and four in succession off Tim Southee while India chased 14 to win. He would be eager to round off the series with another good contribution.

2. Sanju Samson/Rohit Sharma

Sanju got a chance to open the innings as Rohit was rested. But he could not exploit the chance, inviting criticism also about his shot selection. But Kohli has rated Sanju fearless and he might just get another crack, unless the management wants to fortify the top order with Rohit's experience in the quest for 5-0.

3. Virat Kohli

The shiniest moment for Kohli came when he and Shardul Thakur ran out Tim Seifert through a relay throw. But Kohli would like to emboss the series sweep with a hefty contribution with the bat.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas could not make a meaty contribution in the fourth T20I, perishing to Ish Sodhi attempting a square cut. And he had a few good moments in the series thus far and would like an encore on Sunday.

5. Manish Pandey

Once the top-order failed to fire, the Karnataka captain rose the occasion to notch-up a fifty for himself that propelled India to a competitive total. He would like to end the series with another good effort.

6. Shivam Dube

Dube did not anything noteworthy with the bat but bowled couple of good overs in the middle to contain the New Zealand batsmen. He should be looking for a stronger effort to keep himself in the thick of things.

7. Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja

Sundar, who was playing his first match of the series, went for a few runs in the fourth T20I but he may just get another chance as the young all-rounder has been quite impressive in the past T20Is and this may just be considered as an aberration. That of course, if the thinktank does not want the experience and accuracy of Jadeja.

8. Shardul Thakur

Thakur had a wonderful game, adding some crucial runs with Manish Pandey and picking up a couple of wickets in the final over while defending 7 runs. He might just be placing himself as a primary contender for a place in India's T20 set up.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav

Chahal had rather expensive night despite him picking up Tom Bruce and the team management might just toy with the idea of bringing in Kuldeep Yadav.

10. Navdeep Saini

Saini, who replaced Mohammed Shami, had a reasonable game and he will fancy keeping his place in the Playing XI.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

After going for few runs in the third T20I, Bumrah came back well in the last T20I and he will be eyeing a force outing in the final T20I.