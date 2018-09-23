India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018, Live Updates: Sarfraz Ahmed wins toss, opts to bat against India

Dubai, Sep 22: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns in the third match of Super Four stage in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 on Sunday (September 23). Like always, this match is also going to be high-octane encounter as they will clash for the second time in the tournament.

India-Pakistan encounter is known as the biggest rivalries on the field of cricket. India had won the previous game played between them earlier this week but the Men In Blue couldn't take the Men In Green lightly. A win in this game would ensure the teams a spot in the finals.

Since that contest on September 19, India had beaten Bangladesh quite comfortably in their first Super Four match while Pakistan had to go through a last over thriller against Afghanistan before scoring a nervy win.

Pakistan must be eager to avenge the defeat in the previous game and hand India their first defeat in the tournament.

As two teams would be up against each other for the second time in four days, the stands are going to be swelled up with the supporters and millions of fans would be glued to their television screens.

India successfully defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets thanks to Ravindra Jadeja, who made an ODI comeback after a year and was awarded as the Man of the Match, while Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 83. A third-wicket partnership of 64 between Sharma and MS Dhoni made the chase of 174 possible.

Pakistan, on the other hand, too bounced back after their loss against India. They had a thrilling encounter with Afghanistan but won the match with three balls to spare. Shoaib Malik was the Player of the Match as he scored a match-winning knock of 51*. Malik, who looked in good touch against India, must be hoping to continue the momentum. He is considered as the backbone of the batting lineup of Pakistan.

Pakistan would hope their young pacer Shaheen Afridi performs well against India.

Here are the live updates: