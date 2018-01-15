India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3: Pandya gets run out soon after Kohli's century, hosts on top

Centurion, Jan 15: South Africa bowlers would be hoping to get the prized wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli's quickly on the third day of second Test match here on Monday (January 15).

India's batting mainstay Kohli (batting on 85*) and Hardik Pandya (batting on 11*) will resume the visitor's innings from 183/5 on the third day. Team India would be pinning their hopes with these two for it is the last recognised batting pair.

South African pace quartet of Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Lungi Nagidi would once again look to rattle Indians and take some considerable lead by virtue of their score of 335 in the first innings.

Earlier, Kohli's classy and unbeaten knock of 85 runs was the only highlight for India as South Africa put themselves at the top on the second day of.

Barring Kohli, none of the visiting batsmen showed patience as visitors kept losing wickets at regular interval after in response to South Africa's first innings total of 335.

India started their first innings on a positive note when openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay came out to bat. But Rahul, who was brought into the side in place of Shikhar Dhawan, failed to cease the opportunity as he was caught for 10 by Morne Morkel off his own delivery.