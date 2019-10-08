India Vs South Africa: Team India arrives in Pune but rain, thunderstorm threat looms on 2nd Test

Pune, Oct 8: The Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team arrived in Pune on Monday (October 7) for the second Test match against South Africa, starting Thursday (October 10).

Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri, and other members of the Indian cricket team and support staff were spotted at the Pune airport after deboarding the flight.

Already 1-0 up in the three-Test series, Team India will begin practice session for the second Test with an aim to seal the series. Kohli and his band would be looking to continue their dominance at home against the Proteas, who put up a great fight in the first match in Visakhapatnam.

On a placcid Vizag pitch, the tourists showed great resolve with their bat to signal that they won't give it up so easily. Faf du Plessis and his boys would be eager to win the second Test and keep their hopes alive in the series.

Fans welcome Team India in Pune The players were welcomed by passionate Indian Cricket fans at the airport. Fans arrived in big numbers to get a glimpse of their favourite Indian cricketers and capture them in their cameras. Pujara accompanied by family India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara with wife Puja and daughter Aditi arrive at the airport in Pune. Pujara scored valuable 81 runs in the second innings of the first Test. Thunderstorm and rain forecast in Pune However, bad weather conditions in Pune are going to pose a threat on the game. Almost every weather website is predicting thunderstorm and precipitation in Pune from Tuesday to Sunday. As per Accuweather, there is 62 per cent chance of thunderstorm and shower in the afternoon on Thursday (October 10) i.e. the opening day of the Test match. There is a prediction of an afternoon thunderstorm and shower on Friday as well. Similar forecasts are made for Saturday and Sunday as well.