Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India Vs South Africa: Team India arrives in Pune but rain, thunderstorm threat looms on 2nd Test

By
India Vs South Africa: Team India arrives in Pune but rain, thunderstorm threat looms on 2nd Test

Pune, Oct 8: The Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team arrived in Pune on Monday (October 7) for the second Test match against South Africa, starting Thursday (October 10).

Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri, and other members of the Indian cricket team and support staff were spotted at the Pune airport after deboarding the flight.

India vs South Africa: 1st Test: Highlights: Shami, Ravindra Jadeja star as India crush SA at Visakhapatnam

Already 1-0 up in the three-Test series, Team India will begin practice session for the second Test with an aim to seal the series. Kohli and his band would be looking to continue their dominance at home against the Proteas, who put up a great fight in the first match in Visakhapatnam.

South Africa coach Enoch Nkwe takes a leaf out of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's book to improve system

On a placcid Vizag pitch, the tourists showed great resolve with their bat to signal that they won't give it up so easily. Faf du Plessis and his boys would be eager to win the second Test and keep their hopes alive in the series.

Fans welcome Team India in Pune

Fans welcome Team India in Pune

The players were welcomed by passionate Indian Cricket fans at the airport. Fans arrived in big numbers to get a glimpse of their favourite Indian cricketers and capture them in their cameras.

Pujara accompanied by family

Pujara accompanied by family

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara with wife Puja and daughter Aditi arrive at the airport in Pune. Pujara scored valuable 81 runs in the second innings of the first Test.

Thunderstorm and rain forecast in Pune

Thunderstorm and rain forecast in Pune

However, bad weather conditions in Pune are going to pose a threat on the game. Almost every weather website is predicting thunderstorm and precipitation in Pune from Tuesday to Sunday.

As per Accuweather, there is 62 per cent chance of thunderstorm and shower in the afternoon on Thursday (October 10) i.e. the opening day of the Test match. There is a prediction of an afternoon thunderstorm and shower on Friday as well. Similar forecasts are made for Saturday and Sunday as well.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 11:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue