India Vs South Africa: Team India arrives in Pune but rain, thunderstorm threat looms on 2nd Test

Fans welcome Team India in Pune
The players were welcomed by passionate Indian Cricket fans at the airport. Fans arrived in big numbers to get a glimpse of their favourite Indian cricketers and capture them in their cameras.
Pujara accompanied by family
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara with wife Puja and daughter Aditi arrive at the airport in Pune. Pujara scored valuable 81 runs in the second innings of the first Test.
Thunderstorm and rain forecast in Pune
However, bad weather conditions in Pune are going to pose a threat on the game. Almost every weather website is predicting thunderstorm and precipitation in Pune from Tuesday to Sunday.
As per Accuweather, there is 62 per cent chance of thunderstorm and shower in the afternoon on Thursday (October 10) i.e. the opening day of the Test match. There is a prediction of an afternoon thunderstorm and shower on Friday as well. Similar forecasts are made for Saturday and Sunday as well.