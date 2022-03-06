India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Stats and Records

Jadeja complemented unbeaten 175 with nine wickets in the match as Rohit Sharma started his captaincy stint with India's fifth-biggest win in the format.

After getting bundled out for 174 in the first innings, Sri Lankans were dismissed for 178 in their second essay. The tourists, who lost 16 wickets on the day, subdued against the quality Indian bowling attack.

India's spin-twins Ashwin and Jadeja accounted for 15 wickets as the hosts picked up all 20 wickets within four sessions and clinched an emphatic victory.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin star as India beat SL by an innings and 222 runs

Team India leads the two-match series 1-0, and will like to gain the full 24 points in the World Test Championship from the series by winning the Pink Ball Test in Bengaluru, starting March 12.

Here are the stats, records and post-match presentation highlights from the match held at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Atoot Jodi of the match: R Ashwin and R Jadeja

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Rishabh Pant

Grand spell of the match: R Jadeja

Player of the match: R Jadeja

Stats and Records:

# In the first innings, Sri Lanka were one short of Jadeja's individual score and in the second they were three more.

# Jadeja is the first India after 60 years to have scored 150-plus runs and taken five wickets in an innings.

# Vinoo Mankad, in 1952 against England at Lord's, and Polly Umrigarh in 1962 versus West Indies at Delhi, are the other owners of this rare feat.

# Indians picked up 16 wickets on day three with a cumulative bowling effort of 125 overs across two innings.

# R Ashwin replaced Kapil Dev (434 in 131 games) as India's second-highest wicket-taker with 436 victims.

# Ashwin achieved the feat in his 85th Test match compared to Kapil's 131 games.

# Rohit Sharma becomes the second Indian captain to win his debut Test by an innings after Polly Umrigar, under whom India beat NZ by an innings & 27 runs in Mumbai BS in 1955/56.

Biggest innings defeats for SL:

innings & 239 runs vs Ind Nagpur 2017

innings & 229 runs vs SA Cape Town 2001

innings & 222 runs vs Ind Mohali 2022 *

innings & 208 runs vs SA Colombo SSC 1993

# 3rd consecutive player of the match award for Ravindra Jadeja in Test Cricket at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Who said and what?

Dimuth Karunaratne, losing captain: We never thought it would finish by day three. The batters need to put their hands up and bat longer innings. When you are playing against India you have to capitalize on the starts, it was easy to bat on this track, once you get in you have to score big. We backed ourselves (by playing the extra seamer). We thought the wicket would crack open and is going to be up and down. If we had bowled better then we could have restricted them. We were too defensive or too aggressive with the bat, need to get a balance between both by rotating the strike and that's how you play a big innings. As a batting unit, we have to put our hands up and score big. We did well for the first two sessions but could not execute when the ball got old and those are things we need to work on.

Rohit Sharma, winning captain: It was a good start. It was a great game of cricket from our perspective. We ticked all the boxes we wanted to. To be honest I didn't think it is going to be that kind of a Test match that would get over in three days. It was a good batting pitch, there was some turn and some assistance for the seamers as well. A lot of credit to the guys, they bowled very well in tandem, kept the pressure and never made it easier for the Sri Lanka batsmen. We just ensured we applied pressure from both ends. Good signs for India cricket. A lot of performances, landmark Test match for Virat and we wanted to come out here and win the Test first and foremost. It was heartening to see such big individual performances. No thought process, it was about making the most of the bowling options we have and we want to have other options as well. We wanted to make sure he (Jayant) gets some overs. The highlight of the game was Jadeja. There was a question of whether to declare or not, it was the team's decision, Jadeja's decision to put them in and shows how selfless he is. It will be our second pink-ball Test at home and not many have played, it will be a challenge. Let's see what kind of pitch we are playing and then take it from there.

Ravindra Jadeja, Player of the Match: I would say this is my lucky ground. Whenever I come here I get positive vibes. I was looking to build a partnership with Rishabh, give him the strike and enjoy his batting from the other end. To be honest I don't know about any stat. Feeling very good, happy to score runs and pick wickets for the team. Obviously, as a player, you boost your confidence with such a performance. I have not done anything differently, just played to my strengths and I give myself time to settle down. I look to keep it very simple out in the middle. I haven't played with the SG pink ball, so it is going to be different and I will practice for a couple of days, hopefully, it comes good.