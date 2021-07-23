India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Prithvi Shaw, debutant Sanju Samson waste good starts to miss deserving fifties

Shaw - who opened the innings with captain Shikhar Dhawan - after Team India won the toss and elected to bat first in a game that saw as many as five players making their debut. While Dhawan was dismissed early, Shaw along with Samson - who was sent in to bat at number three - looked in sublime touch and started scoring runs at ease.

Both the youngsters first took India's score past the triple-figure mark but they were dismissed in quick succession and squandered away the chances of posting big totals. Shaw - who was poised to get to a well deserved fifty - fell one short of the milestone as he was trapped right in front by Dasun Shanaka on 49. The right-handed batsman even went upstairs to review the on-field umpire's decision but in vain.

The Mumbaikar once again failed to make the good start count and was dismissed on the 49th delivery and perhaps the pressure of completing his half-century quickly got the better of Shaw. His innings was laced with eight boundaries.

The same could be said for Samson - who made his ODI debut after a long wait. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman - who was promoted at number three - played brilliantly before attempting an inside-out shot over the cover region to get a boundary. Batting on 46, Samson looked to get to his maiden fifty with a boundary but he couldn't clear the fielder positioned at the cover region by spinner Praveen Jayawickrama for that very same shot. An alert Avishka Fernando took a good catch jumping upwards and ended Samson's special knock.

Later, India reached 147 for 3 in 23 when rain stopped play, with Suryakumar Yadav (22) and Manish Pandey (10) were at the crease. Pandey, however, failed soon after the match resumed after almost an hour was wasted due to rain.