India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: H2H Stats in T20Is, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Most 100s

1. India vs Sri Lanka T20 Head to Head
Matches: 25: India: 17, SL: 7, NR: 1.
2. India vs SL H2H in T20 WCs
Matches: 2, India: 0, SL: 2
3. India vs SL T20 Stats (Batting)
Highest total: India: 260/5
Highest total: SL: 215/5
Lowest Total: India: 81/8
Lowest total: SL: 82 all out
Most runs: India: Shikhar Dhawan: 375
Most runs: SL: Dasun Shanaka: 273
Highest score: India: Rohit Sharma: 118
Highest score: SL: K Sangakkara: 78
Most 6s: India: Rohit Sharma: 15
Most 6s: SL: Dasun Shanaka: 17
Highest Partnership: India: Rohit Sharma / KL Rahul: 165
Highest Partnership: SL: Upul Tharanga / Kusal Perera: 109
4. India vs SL T20 Stats (Bowling / Fielding)
Most wickets: India: Y Chahal: 17
Most wickets: SL: D Chameera: 16
Best bowling: India: R Ashwin: 4/8
Best bowling: SL: W Hasaranga: 4/9
Most catches: India: Hardik Pandya: 9
Most catches: SL: Dasun Shanaka: 6
Most dismissals (WK): India: MS Dhoni: 18
Most dismissals (WK): SL: Minod Bhanuka & Niroshan Dickwella: 4.