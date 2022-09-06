Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: H2H Stats in T20Is, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Most 100s

By
Dubai, September 6: India will face Sri Lanka in a must-win Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match here on Tuesday (September 6).

The Rohit Sharma-led side will perforce require a win in this match as a defeat will almost nip their hopes of entering the Asia Cup 2022 final, barring some untrue mathematical equations.

India would not like to allow any slip-ups creep into their game against Sri Lanka, an opponent who has shown signs of resurgence in the Asia Cup 2022.

They have aced two big chases against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in as many matches and it will be naive to bet against them to pull another stunner against India, tad green behind the ears in their bowling department.

So, this India vs Sri Lanka match has all the premises of another thriller.

Meanwhile, why don’t you dip in to this segment of stats that contains head to head record in T20Is, T20 World Cups, most runs, most 6s, most wickets, highest partnerships and many such more.

1. India vs Sri Lanka T20 Head to Head

Matches: 25: India: 17, SL: 7, NR: 1.

2. India vs SL H2H in T20 WCs

Matches: 2, India: 0, SL: 2

3. India vs SL T20 Stats (Batting)

Highest total: India: 260/5

Highest total: SL: 215/5

Lowest Total: India: 81/8

Lowest total: SL: 82 all out

Most runs: India: Shikhar Dhawan: 375

Most runs: SL: Dasun Shanaka: 273

Highest score: India: Rohit Sharma: 118

Highest score: SL: K Sangakkara: 78

Most 6s: India: Rohit Sharma: 15

Most 6s: SL: Dasun Shanaka: 17

Highest Partnership: India: Rohit Sharma / KL Rahul: 165

Highest Partnership: SL: Upul Tharanga / Kusal Perera: 109

4. India vs SL T20 Stats (Bowling / Fielding)

Most wickets: India: Y Chahal: 17

Most wickets: SL: D Chameera: 16

Best bowling: India: R Ashwin: 4/8

Best bowling: SL: W Hasaranga: 4/9

Most catches: India: Hardik Pandya: 9

Most catches: SL: Dasun Shanaka: 6

Most dismissals (WK): India: MS Dhoni: 18

Most dismissals (WK): SL: Minod Bhanuka & Niroshan Dickwella: 4.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 10:25 [IST]
