Kolkata Test, Day 3, Live: Mathews, Thirimanne revive Sri Lanka after openers early exit

Kolkata, Nov 18: A disciplined effort by Sri Lankan bowlers restricted India to 172 in 59.3 overs in their first innings on third day of the Kolkata Test here on Saturday (November 18).

Under pressure, Team India faced an uphill task of putting up a respectable total against Sri Lanka as they resume batting but failed to touch the 200-run mark.

It was once again a display of a quality bowling from the visitors as they kept things tight for the hosts and picked up wickets at regular intervals. Cheteshwar Pujara (52) top-scored for the hosts.

The hosts lost half their side within 32 overs in front of a quality seam attack on a pitch that is assisting pacers. India resumed their innings on Saturday from the overnight score of 74/5 from 32.5 overs.

After incessant rain marred the game for the two consecutive days, as only 33 overs of the match has been played, Sri Lanka skipper would be eyeing to get the remaining five wickets and restrict the hosts to a low total.

Pujara was the only Indian batsman who showed resistance and patience against testing conditions at Eden Gardens. No sooner than the game started on Saturday, the right-handed batsman notched up his career's 16th half-century. However, the Saurashtra batsman's gritty knock was ended by Lahiru Gamage for 52.

Gamage produced a jaffa to rip Pujara's off stump from the ground. It has to be a quality delivery to beat Pujara's defences, this one jagged back in substantially to roar between bat and pad before annihilating off stump. All the SriLankan fielders, including bowler, were pumped up.

Pujara constructed his innings very well in the first two days and stood tall. He was batting on 47* off 102 balls when the play was called off on the second day due rain. Wriddhiman Saha was present at the other side.

Later, Ravindra Jadeja (22) and Wriddhiman Saha (29) stitched a crucial 48-run stand for the seventh wicket and helped their side go past 100. But spinner Dilruwan Perera got rid of the well-set pair in the same over. The tail then dragged the Indian innings to 172, thanks to a 24-run cameo from Mohammed Shami. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 14 and Umesh Yadav (8*) also contributed with the bat.

For Sri Lanka, Lakmal (4/26) was the pick of the bowlers while Lahiru Gamage (2/59), Dilruwan Perera (2/19), Dasun Shanaka (2/36) shared two wickets apiece.

Sri Lanka picked up two Indian wickets on the second day after Suranga Lakmal rattled the Indian top order with his quality pace on the opening day of the test match. He picked up three wickets on day 1.