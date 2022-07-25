India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-Match Presentation, Stats

It was a tale of two halves as the 2nd ODI of the three-match series once again saw 600+ runs scored. While Windies innings was dominated by Shai Hope, Patel turned India's saviour with a maiden ODI fifty to hand India a two-wicket victory with two balls to spare.

After electing to bat, opener Shai Hope was the star of the Windies innings as he scored a century in his 100th ODI match.

Opening the innings with Kyle Mayers, the duo set the tone of the match as they put up the first 50+ partnership for Windies in 8 innings. Mayers (39) and Hope put up 65 off 55 for the opening stand to hand Windies a strong start.

Despite losing two quick wickets in the middle, opener Hope and skipper Nicholas Pooran put the hosts back on track. Pooran played an important knock as he brought up his half-century off 60 deliveries as Windies looked set for a big total. Hope's 125-ball 115, saw Windies put up a strong total of 311 for six.

In reply, India got off to a slow but steady start. While skipper Dhawan played second fiddle, opener Shubman Gill scored the bulk of the runs in the opening stand. Dhawan, who was the player of the match in the previous match, was put out of his misery by Romario Shepherd after a 31-ball 13 knock.

After taking Dhawan's catch, Kyle Mayers removed Gill as India was reduced to 66/2 in 15.4 overs. Mayers came back to remove Suryakumar Yadav for just 9 as India lost two quick wickets.

Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson pulled the visitors back as the duo stitched together 99 off 94 for the fourth wicket partnership. Just as the duo threatened to take the game away, Alzarri Joseph handed Windies the breakthrough removing Iyer (63 off 71).

Samson kept the scoreboard ticking as he brought up his maiden ODI half-century off 47 deliveries. A run out at the bowler's end saw Samson lose his wicket as India's troubles deepened.

Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda came to India's rescue as the pair added 51 off just 33 for the sixth wicket to lift India out of the woods. The pair kept India on course before Hosein handed Windies another breakthrough.

Axar scored his maiden ODI half-century as he played a crucial knock for India. Patel's cameo saw India snatch victory from the hosts and clinch the series 2-0.

Earlier, it was Shai Hope who took centrestage. Hope joined an elite club as he scored a solid century in his 100th ODI. Hope's ton and skipper's Nicholas Pooran's half-century saw Windies put up a stiff target.

Here are the post-match comments and awards of the 2nd ODI:

Player of the Match: Axar Patel (IND) for 1 for 40 and 64 not out (35)

Shikhar Dhawan, Winning Captain: I feel it was a great a team performance. We made mistakes, we took the challenge and we had self-belief. I was also surprised. Hats off to our middle order. All the batters were amazing, Axar and Avesh, who got those boundaries, were amazing. Our domestic and IPL cricket keeps us ready as we play in front of big crowds. As Axar said, he's done it multiple times in IPL. That brings a big stage. At the halfway stage, we felt we pulled them. We got a couple of wickets, then Hope and Pooran took off. We thought we can do it if they can. We started slowly, I thought we can take off against left arm spin. I got out, Shreyas and Sanju played well. There was a silly mistake with the run out. But the way Axar played was amazing. Our support staff has been excellent. (On Hope) It was great when I scored a 100 on my 100th match. Congrats to Hope on doing it, he's a quality player. He's got a bright present and future with West Indies.

Nicholas Pooran, Losing Captain: We lost it in the last overs, Axar played well and we didn't hold our nerves. We could not keep things down in the last five overs. We felt that it got easier to hit spinners. And we gambled with Akeal bowling against left handers. One wicket would have opened up things but Axar played brilliantly. Hope's innings was impressive, it was exceptional as a batting group. We wanna win, we wanna win pretty bad in the next game. That's all we are aiming for.

Axar Patel, Player of the Match: It's very special, to get it in a crucial, series-winning cause is amazing. When I went out, I aimed for 10-11 an over. We thought it could be done as we have IPL experience. We wanted to be calm and keep cover of the rate. This was special as this is my first ODI since 2017, even my first fifty came here. Winning the series too makes me feel wonderful.