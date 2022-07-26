India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

India had won the second ODI by a thin margin of 2 wickets to bag the series and will be eager to end the series on a high.

On the other hand, Windies will be keen to avoid a whitewash.

So, here are we are offering you some essential details of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI such as Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction.

1 Squads India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. West Indies ODI squad: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales. 2 Possible Playing 11 India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Sanju Samson (wk) / Ishan Kishan (Wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammad Siraj, 10 Avesh Khan / Prasidh Krishna / Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. West Indies: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Brandon King, 3 Shamarh Brooks, 4 Kyle Mayers, 5 Nicholas Pooran (Captain, WK), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Jason Holder / Gudakesh Motie, 8 Jayden Seales, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Romario Shepherd. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Sanju Samson, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10, Jaden Seales, 11 Mohammad Siraj / Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Shai Hope, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran. 4 Match Prediction India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will there be a scale down in their intensity and purpose? Or Will they be eager to wrap the series 3-0. In all likelihood, India will show the latter trait and Windies need to find a way to stop India to lose a home series blank. But our money is on India to achieve a win and 3-0 result.