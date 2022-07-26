Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

By
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Dream11
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Dream11

Trinidad, July 26: India will eye a 3-0 series clean sweep when they face West Indies in the 3rd ODI at the Queen’s Park Oval here on Wednesday (July 27).

India had won the second ODI by a thin margin of 2 wickets to bag the series and will be eager to end the series on a high.

On the other hand, Windies will be keen to avoid a whitewash.

So, here are we are offering you some essential details of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI such as Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction.

1 Squads

1 Squads

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies ODI squad: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

2 Possible Playing 11

2 Possible Playing 11

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Sanju Samson (wk) / Ishan Kishan (Wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammad Siraj, 10 Avesh Khan / Prasidh Krishna / Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Brandon King, 3 Shamarh Brooks, 4 Kyle Mayers, 5 Nicholas Pooran (Captain, WK), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Jason Holder / Gudakesh Motie, 8 Jayden Seales, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Romario Shepherd.

3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Sanju Samson, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10, Jaden Seales, 11 Mohammad Siraj / Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Shai Hope, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran.

4 Match Prediction

4 Match Prediction

India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will there be a scale down in their intensity and purpose? Or Will they be eager to wrap the series 3-0. In all likelihood, India will show the latter trait and Windies need to find a way to stop India to lose a home series blank. But our money is on India to achieve a win and 3-0 result.

Comments

MORE INDIA VS WEST INDIES NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 10:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 26, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments