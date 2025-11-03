Cricket India Women Crowned 2025 World Champions: A Night of Redemption, Glory, and a Slice of History at DY Patil Stadium By Avinash Sharma Updated: Monday, November 3, 2025, 11:55 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Navi Mumbai, November 2: The Indian women's cricket team ended decades of heartbreak and near-misses by being crowned the new world champions at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, defeating a resilient South African side by 52 runs in front of a jubilant home crowd at the DY Patil Stadium.

It was a night drenched in emotion and symbolism - a perfect script written just a few kilometres away from the Wankhede Stadium, where India's men's team lifted the 2011 World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Fourteen summers later, history found a new address, and Indian cricket found a new chapter to celebrate - this time led by Harmanpreet Kaur and her spirited band of women.

A Final for the Ages

The final had all the ingredients of a classic - nerves, brilliance, redemption, and the roar of nearly 40,000 fans willing their team to glory. Put in to bat first, India posted a commanding total of 298, with contributions from the seasoned Deepti Sharma (58) and the fearless Shafali Verma (87 off 78), whose counterattacking knock set the tone for India's innings.

Chasing 299 under lights, South Africa's hopes rested on the shoulders of their young captain Laura Wolvaardt, who had been in imperious form throughout the tournament. The 25-year-old opener once again led from the front with a masterful 101 off 98 balls, stitching crucial stands and keeping the Proteas in the hunt. For Indian fans, the sight of Wolvaardt and later Nadine de Klerk at the crease stirred uneasy memories of their heartbreak in the league stage - when the same duo had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

But the pressure of a World Cup final is a different beast. Once Wolvaardt fell in the 42nd over - caught by Amanjot Kaur at long-on off Deepti Sharma's bowling after a heart-stopping juggle - the tide turned decisively. As the leading run-scorer of the tournament (571) walked back, dismissed by the leading wicket-taker (22), the script of destiny was complete. De Klerk couldn't work her magic this time around.

The stadium erupted - a collective exhale of years of hope, heartbreak, and resilience. India's bowlers, led by Deepti, cleaned up the tail swiftly, sealing a monumental victory. Deepti's all-round heroics - a five-wicket haul to go with her gritty fifty - earned her the Player of the Tournament award, a fitting tribute to her unwavering spirit.

Deepti Sharma: The Full Circle Moment

For Deepti Sharma, this triumph wasn't just about numbers. It was a full-circle moment - a closure to the scars of 2017, when India fell agonisingly short against England at Lord's. Along with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, she had carried that wound for eight long years.

Once the record-holder for the highest opening partnership (320) in Women's ODIs with Punam Raut in 2017, Deepti has been the silent warrior of Indian cricket. Often judged for her physique, the Agra-born all-rounder turned every criticism into fuel, proving that heart and skill outweigh appearance. Her fitness, agility in the field, and consistency with both bat and ball throughout the tournament silenced every doubter - and crowned her as the cornerstone of India's golden night.

Shafali Verma: Redemption of the Prodigy

If Deepti symbolised perseverance, Shafali Verma embodied redemption. Left out of the initial squad due to poor form, the 21-year-old Haryana powerhouse made a stunning comeback as an injury replacement for opener Pratika Rawal - and delivered one of the defining performances of the tournament.

Her blistering 87 (78 balls) in the final, complemented by 2/36 with the ball, earned her the Player of the Match honour. It was a complete display of her evolution - aggression fused with maturity. Shafali's innings wasn't just about sixes and swagger; it was about setting the tone for India's dominance, pacing her knock with calculated risks, and inspiring belief in a team chasing history.

Having led India's U19 women's team to their maiden World Cup title in 2022, Shafali once again rose to the grand occasion - this time at the senior level - to etch her name in cricketing folklore.

A Coach's Dream Fulfilled

Behind this triumph stood Amol Muzumdar, the architect of India's dream run. For a man who scored mountains of runs in domestic cricket but never got to wear the India cap, this victory was poetic justice.

Muzumdar's tactical acumen, calm demeanour, and deep understanding of Indian cricketing psyche turned the Women in Blue into a cohesive, confident unit. His journey - from being a domestic stalwart watching contemporaries like Dravid and Laxman achieve national glory, to now being the first Indian coach to guide the women's team to a World Cup title - is one of redemption and immortality. Alongside Rahul Dravid, he now stands among the only two Indian coaches to have guided a national side to World Cup triumph.

A New Dawn for Indian Cricket

As Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the trophy under a shower of golden confetti, the deafening roar that filled the Navi Mumbai sky wasn't just a celebration of victory - it was the sound of change, of equality, of destiny fulfilled.

For a nation that had waited for more than a decade to see the home side crowned world champion in its own backyard, this night was about more than cricket. It was about rewriting history, inspiring generations, and proving that Indian women's cricket had finally arrived at the pinnacle it so richly deserved.