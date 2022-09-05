Indian team’s batting formula is the best at the moment: Sanjay Manjrekar

Manjrekar, who donned the blue jersey from 1987-96 and is now a celebrated commentator, recently held a live chat with his fans as part of the new season of CricChat - ShareChat Audio Chatroom, powered by Parimatch.

Talking about the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, Manjrekar said he was impressed with the Indian team's batting formula and their move of testing out batsmen ahead of their time. "The best part is that the Indian team is trying many players ahead of the T20 World Cup. Indian team's batting formula is the best at the moment," said Manjrekar.

The former cricketer also opened up about star batsman Virat Kohli, who had been undergoing a prolonged lean patch. Returning after a break, Kohli is slowly finding his rhythm, having struck two half-centuries in the three Asia Cup matches India have played so far.

Praising the former Indian skipper, Manjrekar said, "Virat Kohli's pull, hook shots, and overall contribution was the best in the last two matches. More than a break, a couple of big knocks are important for him".

While Manjrekar lauded the former skipper, he was full of praise for the inform Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, who are enjoying an explosive run. Talking about their performance in the ongoing Asia Cup, Manjrekar added, "Setback is better than a comeback, and that is something Hardik Pandya has shown with his performances. I have never seen performances like Surya Kumar Yadav's and Hardik Pandya's in recent times".

He also appreciated Hardik Pandya's calmness as a leader and called it a gift for him.

One of Manjrekar's famous knocks is his double century against Pakistan. Speaking about the celebration that followed his gigantic 218 runs against Pakistan, he said, "I was welcomed by firecrackers and a brand-new air conditioner when I came back after hitting a double century against Pakistan."

Source: Media Release