Indian Wicketkeepers Who Scored a Test Century: From Budhi Kunderan to MS Dhoni to Rishabh Pant to Dhruv Jurel

Over the years, Indian cricket has seen wicketkeeper-batters transform from being primarily known for their glove-work to becoming match-winners with the bat.

From Budhi Kunderan in the 1960s to Dhruv Jurel in 2025, a total of 12 Indian wicketkeepers have scored Test centuries, with some innings going down as iconic contributions in cricket history. Also Read: Dhruv Jurel Hits Maiden Test Century

Rishabh Pant - The Record Holder

Rishabh Pant leads the pack with eight Test centuries, the most by an Indian wicketkeeper. His adventurous batting style has redefined the role of a keeper-batter in modern cricket. Also Read: Jurel's ton creates New Record for India

114 vs England, The Oval, 2018: His maiden ton, making him the first Indian keeper to score a century in England.

159 vs Australia, Sydney, 2019: The highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in Australia.

100* vs South Africa, 2022: Became the only Indian wicketkeeper with centuries in Australia, England, and South Africa.

134 & 118 vs England, Headingley, 2025: First Indian wicketkeeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

Remarkably, six of Pant's eight centuries have come outside Asia, underlining his impact in challenging overseas conditions.

MS Dhoni - The Only Double Centurion

Former India captain MS Dhoni scored six Test centuries, including the only double century by an Indian wicketkeeper.

148 vs Pakistan, Faisalabad, 2006: His maiden ton, a blistering counterattack.

224 vs Australia, Chennai, 2013: Still the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests.

Dhoni's ability to switch gears made him a game-changer in the longer format, even though his prime achievements came in limited-overs cricket.

Wriddhiman Saha - The Gritty Performer

Known for his brilliant wicketkeeping, Wriddhiman Saha also made a mark with the bat, scoring three centuries.

104 vs West Indies, 2016: His maiden century, stitched in a 213-run stand with R. Ashwin.

117 vs Australia, Ranchi, 2017: Helped India secure a crucial draw in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Farokh Engineer - A Flamboyant Pioneer

A stylish batter of the 1960s and '70s, Farokh Engineer scored two Test centuries, including a memorable hundred against the West Indies in Chennai (1967). His 121 vs England (1973) remains his highest Test score.

Syed Kirmani, a 1983 World Cup hero, scored two centuries in Tests. His 101 vs Australia (1979-80)* as a night-watchman is unique, making him the only Indian to score a century in that role.

Nayan Mongia scored one Test century - a marathon 152 vs Australia at Delhi in 1996. Opening the innings, Mongia defied a world-class attack and earned the Player of the Match award.

Budhi Kunderan, one of India's earliest aggressive wicketkeeper-batters, scored two centuries, including a career-best 192 vs England in 1964.

Vijay Merchant, one of the batting greats of India in the 1950s and 60s, slammed a Test ton in 1953 as a wicketkeeper-batter. The legendary cricketer slammed 7 Test tons in his career for India.

Deep Dasgupta and Ajay Ratra slammed their maiden and lone Test centuries in 2001 and 2002 respectively. Dasgupta's ton came at home against England while Ratra notched up in the West Indies.

Dhruv Jurel - The Latest Entrant

On October 3, 2025, Dhruv Jurel became the 12th Indian wicketkeeper to join the list when he scored 125 against West Indies the first innings of the Ahmedabad Test, showcasing maturity and temperament early in his career.

Indian Wicketkeepers with Test Centuries S.No. Player Span Number of 100s Highest Score 1 Vijay Manjrekar 1953 1 118 2 Budhi Kunderan 1960-1967 2 192 3 Farokh Engineer 1961-1975 2 121 4 Syed Kirmani 1976-1986 2 102 5 Nayan Mongia 1994-2001 1 152 6 Deep Dasgupta 2001-2002 1 100 7 Ajay Ratra 2002 1 115* 8 MS Dhoni 2005-2014 6 224 9 Wriddhiman Saha 2012-2021 3 117 10 Rishabh Pant 2018-2025 8 159* 11 KL Rahul 2023-2024 1 101 12 Dhruv Jurel 2024-2025 1 125