IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings: Returned in grand style but worries persist

The Chennai Super Kings played the brand of cricket that made CSK a favourite across the regions to enter the play-off stage and their colourful and enthusiastic fans made it an occasion to cherish.

Here Mykhel gives a report card of Chennai Super Kings based on their performance in the league phase.

WHAT WENT RIGHT

After the auction, they were derided as 'Dad's Army.' But a squad 30+ veterans put to shade some young names and none shone brighter than Dhoni. The Jharkhand man turned the needle of time back to wear the cloak of finisher in some style.

Dhoni stamp was so visible in Chennai Super Kings' twin win over Royal Challengers Bangalore - delivering under pressure without even batting an eyelid.

Ambati Rayudu revived his career with some brilliant efforts as opener along with an equally impressive Shane Watson and both of them struck hundred as well. Pacer Lungi Ngidi, who has taken 9 wickets from 5 matches a shade of six runs per over, too has been good for Chennai Super Kings.

WHAT WENT WRONG

The Chennai Super Kings were not the best of fielding units in this IPL as those Men in 30s took those extra seconds to reach the ball. Dhoni had admitted - almost desperately - that he would have to make with the available resources. But there are other deeper worries.

Dwayne Bravo has been one of the best death over bowlers in T20 for a long while but time might just have caught up with him. The Trinidadian often erred in length and looked so predictable in the end overs as batsmen carted him around as indicated by his economy rate of over 10. Chennai Super Kings and Bravo will have to find a way because from now on the margin of error is almost non-existent.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The immediate aim of Chennai Super Kings will be to win the title and make their IPL return a grand success. But going ahead, the CSK will have to ensure that they add members who can serve them for long.

The Super Kings will have to find a fresh core group because players like Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja - the current pillars - will not serve them forever while Watson, Bravo and Imran Tahir are not certain to be there next season. For them, it's a matter of keeping future in mind amidst the euphoria of the present.

Highest run-getter

Ambati Rayudu: 586 (100: 1, 50s: 3)

Highest Wicket taker

Shardul Thakur: 14 (Eco: 8.82, Best: 2/18)

Disappointment

Sam Billings. The English man promised when he made a match-winning 56 in his first outing. But thereafter he has tailed off and has made 108 runs from 10 outings at 13.50.