IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils: Rishabh Pant - the bright spot from another frustrating summer

From hiring legendary Ricky Ponting as the head coach to picking a two-time champion captain Gautam Gambhir to lead a new-look side brimming with young talents. However, Delhi Daredevils' fortune didn't witness any improvement as they finished at the bottom of the table.

With 5 wins and 9 losses from 14 games in the league stages, Delhi Daredevils had even made a mid-season adjustment when Gambhir stepped down as the captain and young Shreyas Iyer was handed over the team's reign. But that move too didn't pay off well for the Delhi franchise as the team depended on individual brilliance instead of performing as a whole unit.

Here Mykhel gives a report card of Delhi Daredevils based on their performance in the league phase.

WHAT WENT RIGHT

Little went right for the Daredevils in the just concluded IPL 2018 as they still finished at the bottom of the table. Barring some individual brilliance, nothing went their way in the league stages. Performances of young and talented Rishabh Pant and captain Shreyas Iyer were the only bright spot for the franchise, this year.

Both Pant and Iyer, who were retained by the franchise, entertained the fans with their batting efforts and were the torch bearers of Delhi's hopes when the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir and Jason Roy failed to live up to the expectations.

Rishabh Pant emerged as the second leading run-scorer of the tournament with 684 runs, including a century, and was also adjudged the Emerging Player of the tournament. Pant, the left-handed swashbuckler, was at his belligerent best throughout the tournament and played some of the finest knocks in the tournament.

With 411 runs from 14 games, Iyer was the second highest run-getter for the side. The right-handed batsman from Mumbai was the second consistent performer after Pant.

FULLY DESERVED!



A ⭐ for the future and a talent to treasure!



Congratulations, @RishabPant777, for this fantastic feat and we cannot wait to see you back in DD colours next season! 💪#DilDilli #Dhadkega pic.twitter.com/rLNProrQVE — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) May 28, 2018

Iyer also led the side well when Gambhir stepped down as the captain after the veteran cricketer failed to deliver the desired results. Delhi won four games under his leadership but team's failure to perform as a unit they couldn't make it to the playoffs. However, back-to-back wins in their final two encounters certainly gave something for the fans and franchise to cheer.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was perhaps the most effective overseas player for Daredevils. The left-arm seamer was at his skilful best all through the season with the ball and even took the best catch of the season.

WHAT WENT WRONG

There were problems aplenty for Daredevils in this season as well as their big guns like Maxwells, Roys and Gambhirs failed to live up to the expectations. The early exit of South African all-rounder Chris Morris due to injury also hampered the prospects of the franchise.

Benching Gambhir, one of the most experienced cricketers in the side, was also one of the most controversial decisions made by coach Ponting and team management. The southpaw could have been a solution to their opening conundrum as they never really found the best pair to start the innings with.

Over-reliance upon Maxwell, who performed terribly, also cost the franchise as the big-hitting Australian never got into the rhythm and kept disappointing everytime he walked into the middle.



THE ROAD AHEAD

The franchise would hope for a better outing next year. The positives team could take from this year are the forms of Pant and Iyer, young talents in Prithvi Shaw and Sandeep Lamichhane - who will only mature with time; and two wins in their last games - which came against CSK and Mumbai Indians, would give them some confidence to do well in the next season.

.@vijayshankar260 rotated strike skillfully and found the boundaries when required. In a world-class tournament like the VIVO @IPL, ending up with the least percentage of dot balls is no mean feat! 💪🏻#DilDilli #Dhadkegahttps://t.co/XEqs4OkSoW — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) May 28, 2018

The franchise will have to induct some seasoned campaigners for the next season and could take a leaf out of Chennai Super Kings' book i.e. experience still matters in IPL.

Highest run-getter:

Rishabh Pant: 684 runs (50s: 5, 100s: 1)

Highest Wicket taker:

Trent Boult: 18 (Eco: 8.85, Best: 2/20)

Disappointment:

Glenn Maxwell was certainly the biggest failure for Delhi Daredevils as the big-hitting Australian once again faltered. Maxwell, purchased for a whopping sum of Rs 9 crore, scored a paltry 169 runs from 12 games with 47 being the highest. Coach Ricky Ponting kept giving him chances but Maxwell never really reciprocated.