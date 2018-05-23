IPL 2018: Dhoni lauds brilliant Faf du Plessis for firing Chennai Super Kings to win

"Faf's innings, is where experience counts. It's not easy to not play a lot of games, but I always say you need to train your mind as well. That's where the experience comes in. You visualise what your role is, how you can contribute, and Faf has been brilliant. I know we had a second chance, but still feels good (to enter the final)," said Dhoni after the match that the Super Kings won by two wickets.

Du Plessis made an unbeaten 67 off 42 balls to carry Super Kings past the target of 140 with five balls to spare. Dhoni also patted the Super Kings bowlers for restricting Sunrisers to 139/7 on a pitch that offered assistance to the bowlers.

"They bowled very well, and there was a bit for the fast bowlers. Bhuvi bowled well, backed up well by Rashid. We kept losing wickets, and so we had to push ourselves. Losing three-four wickets in the middle always puts you on pressure. Plus, they have a mystery bowler. It's good to win a game like this, but what's more important, is knowing how we can improve. Our bowling combination is the best we have," said Dhoni.

On this night, Du Plessis came as opener along with Shane Watson instead of Ambati Rayudu. Dhoni explained the logic.

"It's always happy when we win. Being in the top two gives you that liberty to have one more game. If we had lost, you still give yourself a second chance. From the beginning I've been using different players at different stages to test them. You have to keep shuffling to know who can do what for you, and at what time," said Dhoni.

Dhoni also made a mention of the excellent atmosphere in Chennai Super Kings' dressing room - a catalyst behind their run in the IPL.

"We have been a very good team over the past 10 seasons, but it's more about the dressing room atmosphere. You can't do that without the players and the support staff. And if atmosphere is not good, then players will go to different directions. But somehow, we have managed to keep our boys on track," he said.