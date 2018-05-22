IPL 2018 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Faf du Plessis carries CSK to final

Faf du Plessis then made 67 off 42 balls with five fours and four sixes to take Chennai Super Kings past the line with five balls to spare. (Full report to follow)

The contest at the Wankhede will decide between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers who goes directly to the May 27 final, also scheduled at this venue. The loser will get a second chance in the Qualifier 2 in Kolkata on May 25.

The pitch here is expected to offer some bounce and movement initially and in that context the team winning toss may opt to field first and then chase under lights. That's precisely CSK did opting to bowl first after winning the toss. They brought Shane Watson in for Sam Billings. And no changes for Sunrisers.

CSK seem to hold a slight edge going into the match as they have not only got the better of their southern rivals twice in the league stage this season but also have the winning momentum going into the contest on what promises to be a bouncy track.

While CSK stopped the aspirations of Kings XI Punjab by overcoming a difficult start on Sunday (May 20) in Pune, Sunrisers have been on a three-game losing run, having sealed their play-off spot with a victory on May 10 against Delhi Daredevils.

They had somehow not been able to muster the intensity shown in the better of their league stage campaign and their highly-rated bowling attack also looked off-coloured in the previous three games.

It was the CSK who halted Sunrisers' six-game winning streak with a comprehensive eight-wicket drubbing on May 13 in Pune. Sunrisers have depended totally on their captain Kane Williamson, who has been in terrific form to rise to the number two slot in the leading run-getters' list with 661 runs.

Only he and Shikhar Dhawan (437 runs), who took some time to get going, have shown consistency with the bat in contrast to their bowling attack which, barring the last few games, has been the talking point of the season.

Sunrisers will need their middle order, especially Manish Pandey, to take up more responsibility to counter the Super Kings' thrust.

In bowling, they have depended mostly overseas spinners Rashid Khan and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as well as the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma. The bowling attack needs to come up with an effective plan to stifle Ambati Rayudu at the top of the order who took the game away with a scintillating hundred when the two teams last met.

Rayudu made 79 not out in their first leg contest. The plus point for CSK, who have blown hot and cold in their last six games, is that they have not depended on just a couple of batsmen although Rayudu has been their standout performer with 586 runs.

