IPL 2018: Doordarshan to air one match every Sunday, with one-hour delay

The broadcasters and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) have now decided to widen IPL's reach broader audiences in the country. One game every Sunday will be telecast by Doordarshan but with a delay of one hour. The opening ceremony of IPL 2018 will also be telecast by Doordarshan.

Prasar Bharati has also tweeted about how Doordarshan viewers can "watch IPL matches on DD network" for the first time.

Star India CEO Uday Shankar though made it clear that they will be showing only one of the two Sunday matches on DD Sports.

"It's only one match per week and on a Sunday with a one hour delay. It's not like international cricket that has to be shared with the national broadcaster. We are comfortable with this and that's why we have gone ahead. It only helps the IPL if it reaches people that don't have access to Pay TV," Uday Shankar, Star CEO, said.

According to Prasar Bharati chief executive officer Shashi Shekhar Vempati, "This content is not being shared under the mandatory sharing act for sports of national importance but is outside its ambit. We negotiated with Star for this feed on a 50-50 advertising revenue sharing basis."

Prasar Bharati will showcase the matches on DD Sports which is available on its free-to-air direct-to-home platform DD Free Dish with a reach of 22 million households.

Two of the IPL giants i.e. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be locking horns in the season opener in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The top Bollywood celebrities will set the stage on fire with their performances in the opening ceremony.

Top Performers: Bollywood stars Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be performing at the opening ceremony. Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan will set the stage on fire with his dance performance.

