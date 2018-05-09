IPL 2018: Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: KKR invite MI to bat first

CHECK OUT: IPL Special Page | MyKhel Fantasy League | IPL Schedule | Points Table | Preview

The Knight Riders have an uphill task at hand as they need to defy history against 'nemesis’ Mumbai Indians, who have won 17 of the 21 matches against the hosts across 11 seasons -- the most wins for an IPL team against any opponent. Their 13-run defeat at the Wankhede on May 6 stretched their losing streak to seven matches and 1125 days -- KKR's last win over Mumbai Indians was way back on April 8, 2015.

1

43451

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad | KKR Schedule & Results

While the Dinesh Karthik-led are fast running of time, the most successful IPL franchise, MI, are clicking at the right time, a revival that's quite akin to their triumphant campaign in 2015 when the Rohit Sharma-led side won seven of their last eight matches en route the title.

Mumbai Indians Squad | MI Fixtures & Results

Both teams have four matches left in the round-robin league, but KKR have won five matches one more than MI as a loss for any of the two sides may complicate their play-off aspirations.

Toss Report: Tails is the call from visiting captain Rohit Sharma and heads it is. Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss and elect to bowl first. After winning the toss KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said, “It’s a good wicket to bat on. We batted well against them in Bombay. We are not looking at our past record. We are going to play a good game tonight. Meanwhile, MI skipper Sharma, added, “The last game we played against them, we batted and posted a decent score, so nothing changes for us.”

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Tom Curren

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (C), JP Duminy, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

Changes: KKR: Injured Shubman Gill and Mitchell Johnson out. Rinku Singh and Tom Curren in. Mumbai Indians remain unchanged.

Live on Star Sports

Live Streaming on Hotstar