IPL 2018: Special to contribute in a big game: Shane Watson

Written By:
Shane Watson made a hundred to power Chennai Super Kings to IPL title
Mumbai, May 28: After powering Chennai Super Kings to their third IPL title on Sunday (May 27) with a brilliant hundred, his second of the season as well, in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shane Watson said this has been a special season for him.

Watson had gone through a horror IPL season in 2017 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Aussie scored just 67 runs at a poor 11.16 and took a mere four wickets at an economy of 10.02.

"It's just been a special season. To get an opportunity after my previous year, was incredible. Things fell my way nicely tonight, but to be able to do it in such a big game... it's very special. After those first ten balls, I was hoping to catch up," said Watson.

"I wanted to get run-a-ball before getting out. Bhuvi was excellent so we had to see the first six overs without any damage. Once the ball stopped swinging, it got easier. The good thing is that I don't have to play for a few months, so have some time to recover. The support with MS, Fleming and Simsek was excellent," said Watson.

Stephen Fleming, the long-standing coach of Chennai Super Kings, said their decision to get experienced names, a move that resulted in scathing attack after the IPL auction, stand vindicated after the title win.

"Each year is different. The franchise bought well, and from there we could keep a core set of skills. Other teams chopped and changed, but we stuck along. Experience got some stick after the auction, but we preferred that style. Our formula was 'experience' this year. We looked at age, but also at professionalism, and people like Watson are great at that.

"Our fielding levels do drop, but we take that into consideration. I support Dhoni, picking up the things he doesn't want to manage. I try to ensure the environment is good, the culture is good, and then MS can do what he wants in the field. It's a nice relationship to have," said Fleming.

Ambati Rayudu, who emerged the top scorer for Super Kings this season, said: "It was really fortunate to have such a great season. Worked really hard, and happy to score the winning runs. Initially, the wicket was slow, but I thought it was damp. Got much better, so I was confident we'll chase it."

    Story first published: Monday, May 28, 2018, 0:44 [IST]
