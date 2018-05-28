IPL 2018: Special to contribute in a big game: Shane Watson

Watson had gone through a horror IPL season in 2017 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Aussie scored just 67 runs at a poor 11.16 and took a mere four wickets at an economy of 10.02.

"It's just been a special season. To get an opportunity after my previous year, was incredible. Things fell my way nicely tonight, but to be able to do it in such a big game... it's very special. After those first ten balls, I was hoping to catch up," said Watson.

Very proud of the way @SunRisers played in this IPL, I thank each and every member of the @SunRisers family for their efforts and support. Absolutely brilliant knock from Shane Watson and many congratulations to @ChennaiIPL on a well-deserved victory #IPLfinal2018 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 27, 2018

"I wanted to get run-a-ball before getting out. Bhuvi was excellent so we had to see the first six overs without any damage. Once the ball stopped swinging, it got easier. The good thing is that I don't have to play for a few months, so have some time to recover. The support with MS, Fleming and Simsek was excellent," said Watson.

Stephen Fleming, the long-standing coach of Chennai Super Kings, said their decision to get experienced names, a move that resulted in scathing attack after the IPL auction, stand vindicated after the title win.

"Each year is different. The franchise bought well, and from there we could keep a core set of skills. Other teams chopped and changed, but we stuck along. Experience got some stick after the auction, but we preferred that style. Our formula was 'experience' this year. We looked at age, but also at professionalism, and people like Watson are great at that.

"Our fielding levels do drop, but we take that into consideration. I support Dhoni, picking up the things he doesn't want to manage. I try to ensure the environment is good, the culture is good, and then MS can do what he wants in the field. It's a nice relationship to have," said Fleming.

Captain Cool takes the @ChennaiIPL home to another IPL trophy! What an innings by @ShaneRWatson33 🙏

And kudos to @SunRisers for their stellar performance!

A breathtaking season of cricket. @msdhoni | #IPL2018Finals | #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/y9J64kH3fV — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) May 27, 2018

Ambati Rayudu, who emerged the top scorer for Super Kings this season, said: "It was really fortunate to have such a great season. Worked really hard, and happy to score the winning runs. Initially, the wicket was slow, but I thought it was damp. Got much better, so I was confident we'll chase it."