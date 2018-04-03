IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Schedule, Timings, Venue and TV Channel Information

IPL special page | SRH squad | Full schedule

SRH is the only side among the eight-team IPL to name a foreigner as a captain. Kane Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, will lead the Hyderabad franchise in place of David Warner, who was banned from the IPL in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The team won its only IPL title under Warner's leadership.

SRH have reposed their faith in their players, bagging England bowler Chris Jordan and Afghani spinners Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan in the IPL auction in January. They also went big to acquire the services of Manish Pandey for 11 crore at the auction. The team also trusted left-handed India opener Shikhar Dhawan and bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, not hesitating to purchase both in January.

Tom Moody returns as the SRH coach, who also have former India batsman VVS Laxman and Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan as mentors.

All will depend on how these men repose the faith shown by the team management on the pitch.

Here's the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2018:

Monday, April 9

vs Rajasthan Royals at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Thursday, April 12

vs Mumbai Indians at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Saturday, April 14

vs Kolkata Knights Riders at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Thursday, April 19

vs Kings XI Punjab at 8 pm (2000 hrs), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Sunday, April 22

vs Chennai Super Kings at 4 pm (16000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Tuesday, April 24

vs Mumbai Indians at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Thursday, April 26

vs Kings XI Punjab at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunday, April 29

vs Rajasthan Royals at 4 pm (1600 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Saturday, May 5

vs Delhi Daredevils at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Monday, May 7

vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Thursday, May 10

vs Delhi Daredevils at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Sunday, May 13

vs Chennai Super Kings at 4 pm (1600 hrs), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Thursday, May 17

vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 8 pm (2000 hrs), M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Saturday, May 19

vs Kolkata Knights Riders at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

All matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1/3 and streamed on Hotstar