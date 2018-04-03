IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Schedule, Timings, Venue and TV Channel Information

Hyderabad, April 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to repeat their success of the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League this edition. Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium two years ago to bag their first title as the SRH outfit and second title for Hyderabad (Deccan Chargers won the title in 2009).
SRH is the only side among the eight-team IPL to name a foreigner as a captain. Kane Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, will lead the Hyderabad franchise in place of David Warner, who was banned from the IPL in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The team won its only IPL title under Warner's leadership.
SRH have reposed their faith in their players, bagging England bowler Chris Jordan and Afghani spinners Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan in the IPL auction in January. They also went big to acquire the services of Manish Pandey for 11 crore at the auction. The team also trusted left-handed India opener Shikhar Dhawan and bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, not hesitating to purchase both in January.
Tom Moody returns as the SRH coach, who also have former India batsman VVS Laxman and Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan as mentors.
All will depend on how these men repose the faith shown by the team management on the pitch.
Here's the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2018:
Monday, April 9
vs Rajasthan Royals at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Thursday, April 12
vs Mumbai Indians at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Saturday, April 14
vs Kolkata Knights Riders at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Thursday, April 19
vs Kings XI Punjab at 8 pm (2000 hrs), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Sunday, April 22
vs Chennai Super Kings at 4 pm (16000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Tuesday, April 24
vs Mumbai Indians at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Thursday, April 26
vs Kings XI Punjab at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunday, April 29
vs Rajasthan Royals at 4 pm (1600 hrs), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Saturday, May 5
vs Delhi Daredevils at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Monday, May 7
vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Thursday, May 10
vs Delhi Daredevils at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Sunday, May 13
vs Chennai Super Kings at 4 pm (1600 hrs), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Thursday, May 17
vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 8 pm (2000 hrs), M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Saturday, May 19
vs Kolkata Knights Riders at 8 pm (2000 hrs), Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
