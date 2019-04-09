Cricket

IPL 2019: Cautious Warner shows how to avoid being 'Mankaded'

By
Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner kept dragging his bat inside the safe zone to ensure that he does not become Ashwin's 'Mankad' victim

Mohali, April 9: Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner was extra cautious when Ravichandran Ashwin operated in the IPL on Monday (April 8), as the Aussie was deliberately dragging his bat inside the safe zone to avoid becoming a victim of 'Mankading'.

The incident happened during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. Warner was seen taking precaution by staying inside the crease during Ashwin's over.

Warner, who was at the non-striker's end, kept dragging his bat inside the safe zone to ensure that he does not become Ashwin's 'Mankad' victim. The Australian's antics was quickly picked up by the cameras and replayed on the big screen.

The clip of the incident was later uploaded by the official IPL website - iplt20.com.

Earlier in the tournament, off-spinner Ashwin had dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler without giving him a prior warning and that had attracted a lot of criticism from across the cricket fraternity.

As per the rules, a bowler is within his right to dismiss a batsman who leaves the crease before the ball is being released. But the practice has been generally deemed as against the "spirit of the game."

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 15:14 [IST]
