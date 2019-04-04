IPL 2019: DC Vs SRH, Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, invite Delhi Capitals to bat first at Kotla

New Delhi, April 4: Inconsistent Delhi Capitals face rampaging Sunrisers Hyderabad in their own backyard in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 league match here on Thursday (April 4).
The Shreyas Iyer-led side suffered a dramatic collapse in the previous game against Kings XI Punjab and their lower-order woes were exposed. The hosts would hope for an improved show against Sunrisers - who are on a roll with back-to-back wins.
IPL 2019 Special Site | IPL Full Schedule
Delhi are currently fifth in the eight-team standings with two wins and as many losses after four games and consistency is something which they would be looking for.
In the batting department, the hosts must be looking for a good show from Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Colin Ingram. While in the bowling department, Delhi could rely on the services of Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma and Sandeep Lamichhane.
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are looking in ominous touch in all three games with three consecutive century stand between them. The duo would be raring to go all guns blazing against Delhi and continue their brutal form and attack Delhi bowlers.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is premium Sunrisers pacer but the right-arm pace hasn't yet found his prime form. Bhuvneshwar would be hoping for an improved show and get his mojo back. SRH bowling department is studded with the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Siddharth Kaul, etc.
Here are the live updates from the match between DC and SRH:
Bowled! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes early as he cleans up Prithvi Shaw for 11. The batsman was looking to attack the senior pro, missed the line completely, and paid the price. The off-stumps were dismantled. Brilliant start from Bhuvi. DC - 14/1 after 2.2 overs.
End of the over bowled by Nabi, 6 runs came from it. DC - 14/0 after 2 overs.
Mohammed Nabi has been introduced in the second over.
Four!! Prithvi Shaw gets a leading edge off Bhuvneshwar and the ball goes past third or fourth slip and races toward the fence for a boundary, second of the over. DC - 8/0 after 1st over.
Four! Confident start for young Prithvi Shaw as he gets a brilliant cover drive off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The youngster starts on a positive note.
Match 16: Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are into the middle to start innings. SRH stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start with the new ball.
SRH enjoy a good run at Feroz Shah Kotla.
We're heading into #DCvSRH with 3⃣ wins out of 4⃣ games at Feroz Shah Kotla! 💪#OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/Pdrt4uX9wC— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 4, 2019
SRH are yet to register their first away win of the season. They opened their campaign of the season against KKR at Eden Gardens but ended up losing it. But the Orange Army hasn't looked back after that defeat and has gone from strength to strength.
SRH bowlers are the most economical in the powerplays.
SRH has the best run-rate during batting PP - 10.39 runs per over, while they also have the most economical figures during the bowling PP - 6.22 runs per over in #IPL2019#DCvSRH#IPL— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 4, 2019
Vijay Shankar: Important for us to stick to our basics and do well no matter what are the circumstances. We have been playing good cricket all-round. Even in the first game, we played really well till the last few overs which changed the game. I am someone who is used to batting up the order. But I am having to adapt to the different match situations for the team. All I am looking for right now is to contribute in whatever way possible to the team's victory. Batting in the top four gives me more time in the middle which is the key for any batsman. If I can adapt to any situation and give my best for the team, I should be fine.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow(w), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul.
Toss: Bhuvneshwar Kumar wins toss, elects to bowl first against Delhi Capitals. SRH playing with an unchanged side. 3 changes for DC. Ishant, Axar and Tewatia come in for DC.
The @SunRisers win the toss and elect to bowl first against @DelhiCapitals #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/QCoVjcWYr4— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2019
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be leading SunRisers in this game, so no Kane Williamson for them tonight as well.
Michael Slater with the pitch report: "No grass at all on it. The Super Over game saw a 180-plus match and the average first innings score has been 177 over the years. The pitch generally is skiddy in the first 10 overs before it starts slowing down. Spin could be the key, especially for DC if they are to restrict the Warner-Bairstow pair."
The Brute-force of Warner-Bairstow is a threat for Delhi bowlers!
David Warner & Jonny Bairstow have been unstoppable this season amassing 413 runs together in their three innings so far. Such has been their domination that their tally of runs is more than the runs scored by the second and third best pair put together. #IPL2019 #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/Ki31uOf6va— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) April 4, 2019
Kagiso Rabada's message for Sunrisers batters!
"Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost" - Kagiso Rabada— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 4, 2019
Watch @KagisoRabada25 read your reactions on his fine Super Over from the last time he played at #QilaKotla!
He is ready to roar 🐯 against #SRH tonight! 💪#DCvSRH #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals #IPL2019 #IPL pic.twitter.com/xEiB9XbZCF
The camaraderie between Pant and Rashid!
What do you reckon the conversation is all about between @RishabPant777 & @rashidkhan_19 🤔🤔#VIVOIPL #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/ka1dlwiu70— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2019
Sunrisers heading for Feroze Shah Kotla.
The boys are on their way to the 🏟️#DCvSRH #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/GiWINRnSYW— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 4, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here