IPL 2019: DC Vs SRH, Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, invite Delhi Capitals to bat first at Kotla

New Delhi, April 4: Inconsistent Delhi Capitals face rampaging Sunrisers Hyderabad in their own backyard in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 league match here on Thursday (April 4).

The Shreyas Iyer-led side suffered a dramatic collapse in the previous game against Kings XI Punjab and their lower-order woes were exposed. The hosts would hope for an improved show against Sunrisers - who are on a roll with back-to-back wins.

Delhi are currently fifth in the eight-team standings with two wins and as many losses after four games and consistency is something which they would be looking for.

In the batting department, the hosts must be looking for a good show from Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Colin Ingram. While in the bowling department, Delhi could rely on the services of Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma and Sandeep Lamichhane.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are looking in ominous touch in all three games with three consecutive century stand between them. The duo would be raring to go all guns blazing against Delhi and continue their brutal form and attack Delhi bowlers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is premium Sunrisers pacer but the right-arm pace hasn't yet found his prime form. Bhuvneshwar would be hoping for an improved show and get his mojo back. SRH bowling department is studded with the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Siddharth Kaul, etc.

Here are the live updates from the match between DC and SRH: