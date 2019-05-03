IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Live Updates: Karthik wins toss, invites Ashwin to bat first

Mohali, May 3: In a battle of survival, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will clash in Friday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match, here at IS Bindra International Stadium.

The two teams are languishing at the bottom half of the table and need to win to keep their remote play-off chances. Both KKR and Kings XI have 10 points from 12 matches but the Kolkata outfit is placed a rung above Punjab at sixth in the eight-team competition by virtue of a better net run-rate.

Both KKR and Kings XI had a decent outing in the first half of the tournament before losing the plot in the all-important second phase. After registering four wins and one loss in the first five games, KKR suffered six defeats in a row that derailed their campaign.

Although KKR returned to winning ways against Mumbai Indians in their last game, the Dinesh Karthik-led side need to register victories in their final two games to have an outside chance of qualifying for the Play-offs.

The KKR top-order -- Shubman Gill (75), Chris Lynn (54) and Andre Russell (80 not out) fired in unison in their last match against Mumbai Indians to lift the side to a mammoth 232 for two, a total which the bowling unit defended to register a much-needed 34-run win.

Russell has been in ominous form for KKR this season and is the third highest scorer so far with 486 runs from 12 games. The Knight Riders would look for yet another superb show from the top-order to negate the team's frailties. But if batting is their strength, KKR's weak link is the bowling department. Their pacers as well as the spinners haven't been able to contain the opposition batters bringing extra pressure on the batsmen.

Just like KKR, Kings XI too had an erratic campaign so far and are on a three-match losing streak, going into this game. Their situation is worse than KKR as they have a negative net run rate, which eventually can come into the picture.

Here are the live updates from the match between KXIP and KKR: