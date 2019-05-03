IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Live Updates: Karthik wins toss, invites Ashwin to bat first

Mohali, May 3: In a battle of survival, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will clash in Friday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match, here at IS Bindra International Stadium.
The two teams are languishing at the bottom half of the table and need to win to keep their remote play-off chances. Both KKR and Kings XI have 10 points from 12 matches but the Kolkata outfit is placed a rung above Punjab at sixth in the eight-team competition by virtue of a better net run-rate.
IPL 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats
Both KKR and Kings XI had a decent outing in the first half of the tournament before losing the plot in the all-important second phase. After registering four wins and one loss in the first five games, KKR suffered six defeats in a row that derailed their campaign.
Although KKR returned to winning ways against Mumbai Indians in their last game, the Dinesh Karthik-led side need to register victories in their final two games to have an outside chance of qualifying for the Play-offs.
The KKR top-order -- Shubman Gill (75), Chris Lynn (54) and Andre Russell (80 not out) fired in unison in their last match against Mumbai Indians to lift the side to a mammoth 232 for two, a total which the bowling unit defended to register a much-needed 34-run win.
Russell has been in ominous form for KKR this season and is the third highest scorer so far with 486 runs from 12 games. The Knight Riders would look for yet another superb show from the top-order to negate the team's frailties. But if batting is their strength, KKR's weak link is the bowling department. Their pacers as well as the spinners haven't been able to contain the opposition batters bringing extra pressure on the batsmen.
Just like KKR, Kings XI too had an erratic campaign so far and are on a three-match losing streak, going into this game. Their situation is worse than KKR as they have a negative net run rate, which eventually can come into the picture.
Here are the live updates from the match between KXIP and KKR:
SIX!! Pooran hits Dre Russ over long-off for a maximum. Second six of the innings for him. Four! Pooran gets a boundary against Russell. He's looking in sublime touch.
2,1,2,2,6,0! Harry Gurney leaks 13 runs from his second over and KXIP reach 41/2 in 6 overs.
W,0,0,0,4,2! 6 runs and the big wicket of Chris Gayle came in that over bowled by Warrier. KXIP - 28/2 after 5 overs.
Four! Nicolas Pooran hits Warrier towards mid-wicket region for a boundary. He too opens his account with a four.
Big Wicket! Sandeep Warrier strikes again and this time he gets the wicket of 'Universe Boss'. Gayle (14) pulled the short-pitched delivery from the bowler and played straight into the hands of Gill in the deep. KXIP - 22/2 in 4.1 overs.
HUGE WICKET! 💜— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 3, 2019
Warrier strikes again and this time he gets GAYLE, Shubman takes a fantastic catch! 😍#KXIPvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/rBhvaiaMOh
1,0,1,0,0,1! Just three runs conceded by Sunil Narine from his first over. If Mayank looked clueless against the mystery spinner, Gayle played his compatriot cautiously. #KXIP - 22/1 after 4 overs.
6 runs the big wicket of Lokesh Rahul came from that over bowled by Warrier. KXIP - 19/1 after 3 overs. Good start for KKR.
Big Wicket! In-form KL Rahul (2) mistimes the knuckle-ball from Warrier and Chris Lynn took a good catch at mid-off. KXIP lose their first wicket pretty early. KXIP - 13/1 in 2.3 overs.
0,1,0,2,0,0! Tight first over bowled by Harry Gurney as the conceded just 3 from it. The left-arm pacer mixed his slower ones well and didn't give any room to the batsmen to score any boundary. KXIP 13/0 after 2 overs.
0,1,0,1,4,4! Warrier conceded back-to-back boundaries on the final two deliveries of his first over by Chris Gayle. KXIP - 10/0 after 1st over.
1st innings! KKR players are walking into the middle. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul are into the middle to open the innings in a virtual eliminator for them. Sandeep Warrier starts with the new ball for KKR.
300th T20 match for Dre Russ tonight.
300th outing in the shortest format of the game for Dre Russ 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/dYgSDt0jhM— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2019
KKR supporters are present at Mohali!
A 💪 support for our Knights in the Kings landing! 🤜🤛#KXIPvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/9zoOrpNu2W— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 3, 2019
KKR (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney.
KXIP (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Sam Curran, Simran Singh(w), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Andrew Tye.
Ashwin: I would've bowled first as well, but I'll take batting too. We've lost players at the brink of the game, one of the captains was in fact kind enough to let me swap after the toss as well. We've got Sam Curran and AJ Tye back for us. Miller and Mujeeb are out.
Karthik: We're going to bowl first. After a long time, I won the toss so I was a bit confused as to what I should be doing, but they say there is a bit of dew out there. You have to control what you can control and I don't think you should be thinking too far ahead. We're playing with the same team.
Three changes for KXIP. Sam Curran and AJ Tye and Mandeep Singh are included in the Playing XI. David Miller and Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Prabhsimran Singh are OUT. KKR are playing with the unchanged side.
Toss: Dinesh Karthik wins toss, elects to bowl first against KXIP at Mohali.
Kings & Knights arrive at IS Bindra Stadium for the big game.
Let's do this! 💪#SaddaPunjab #KXIPvKKR https://t.co/mUpia7mGUc— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) May 3, 2019
It's Gayle Vs Russell at Mohali tonight!
Tonite’s clash is billed as Gayle v Russell showdown. Could be where big hitting batting is concerned. But key player IMO is @ashwinravi99, as bowler and captain— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 3, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here