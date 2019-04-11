IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Updates: Rahane, Buttler, Samson depart in quick succession

Jaipur, April 11: Rajasthan Royals will seek to revive their campaign when they host Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 encounter here on Thursday (April 11).
Rajasthan are currently placed at the seventh spot in the eight-team standings with just one win out of five games. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side would be looking to pull up their socks to outshine table toppers CSK at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium and would be banking on home comfort.
IPL 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule | Points Table
Chennai defeated Rajasthan by 8 runs in a closely fought contest at their home ground in the previous encounter between these two. Royals would be looking to return the favour, this time around in the return leg.
MS Dhoni-led CSK have clashed with Royals 20 times and secured win in 13 of them while losing seven. Last year, the two teams registered one win each and the law of the averages stands in the favour of Royals.
Chennai have fared well at home but they still need to improve their away performance and the match at Jaipur is going to be crucial. Their batting still needs to be tested and in Rajasthan, they should look to improve it.
Here are the live updates from the match between RR and CSK:
Good comeback from Santner after being hit for runs in the first over. He picks up a wicket and concedes just 1 from his second over. This should give him some confidence. RR - 54/3 after 6 overs.
Wicket! Sanju Samson sweeps Santner for a maximum but Dhruv Shorey (sub) came in running towards the ball that wasn't timed well. The fielder juggled in the deep before holding on to the catch. RR - 53/3 after 5.2 overs.
Four! Short-pitched delivery from Chahar and Steve Smith hits it towards mid-wicket boundary. He too opens his account with a boundary. RR - 53/2 after 5 overs.
RR - 48/2 after 4 overs. They've had an aggressive start but lost the openers cheaply.
Wicket! Jos Buttler (23) mistimes and Ambati Rayudu takes a simple catch to end his innings. Shardul Thakur comes back strongly after getting hit for three consecutive boundaries.
Four, Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries from Buttler off Shardul Thakur. He's looking in ominous touch tonight. Poor bowling from the speedster first up. RR - 47/1 after 3.3 overs.
Four! Sanju Samson steps into the middle and opens his account with a boundary.
Out!! Dhoni Review System and Deepak Chahar were on the spot. Ball tracking confirmed Ajinkya Rahane was caught in front. The skipper has to depart for 14. RR - 31/1 after 2.5 overs.
Four! Another brilliant shot from captain Rahane off Chahar towards covers.
Big over for Rajasthan Royals! 14 runs came from the first over bowled by Mitchell Santner. He hasn't had a good outing so far. RR - 25/0 after 2 overs.
Four! And, he follows it up this time with a chip shot over long-off. Attacking mindset from Rahane early on.
Four! Ajinkya Rahane steps down the ground and hits Santer over mid-on for a boundary.
Mitchell Santner is bowling the second over for CSK.
Rajasthan Royals are 11/0 after 1st over. Jos Buttler is looking in some mood to attack the bowlers.
SIX!! Jos Buttler clears his intent. Goes on the back foot and dispatches the ball straight down the ground for a maximum. Top quality shot from Buttler.
Four! Jos Buttler gets off the mark with a boundary towards mid-wicket. Good use of wrist from the English opener.
1st Innings: Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler are walking into the middle to open innings for Royals. Super Kings are entering on the ground after the huddle. Deepak Chahar to start with the new ball for CSK.
Head to Head at Jaipur! Rajasthan Royals have won 3 of five games played between these two teams. CSK have won just 2.
No Ashton Turner in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI. One wonders when will he be making his debut for RR.
RR (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
Ajinkya Rahane: We were looking to bowl first. Looks a different wicket, looks really good. Overall, we need to play good cricket. I'm not sure, it's on and off, not sure about the dew. It's about playing freely. Sanju Samson is fit and back. Riyan Parag makes his debut and Jaidev Unadkat is back.
CSK (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.
Toss: CSK wins toss and invites Royals to bat first.
Pitch Report: Michael Slater with the pitch report says the track at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is almost the same as the previous game. As the batting of both the teams hasn't been up to the mark, so the team that bowls well would win this game on a track where average first innings total is 157.
MS Dhoni has registered 99 wins in the IPL.
.@msdhoni on the cusp of winning his 100th IPL match as captain. If it doesnt happen tonite, it will soon. In 2008 when IPL started, did you believe Dhoni would become such a cult figure in the sport Honestly I didn’t. From a fine career, it’s become a truly remarkable one!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 11, 2019
CSK arrive at the venue for the match!
As the Kings leave for the battleground... #WhistlePodu #Yellove #RRvCSK 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/KfIPpT6BtH— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 11, 2019
Rajasthan's batting coach Amol Mazumdar gives an update on Sanju Samson's fitness.
A timely update on @IamSanjuSamson's injury ahead of tonight's game by our batting coach! 🙌🏾— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 11, 2019
After a 💯 in his last game, we can't wait to see our smiling sensation back in the middle! What about you, Royals? 💗 #HallaBol #RRvCSK #RR pic.twitter.com/Ub22JFBBGH
Royals eye 5 milestones in this game!
It might be Match Day 6 but here are 5 milestones to watch out for tonight! 👀 #HallaBol #RRvCSK #RR pic.twitter.com/oq04N9LLuO— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 11, 2019
CSK fan at Royal den!
Full Dhoni! #EverywhereWeGo #WhistlePodu #Yellove #RRvCSK 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/oikBpsXViP— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 11, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here