IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Updates: Rahane, Buttler, Samson depart in quick succession

Jaipur, April 11: Rajasthan Royals will seek to revive their campaign when they host Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 encounter here on Thursday (April 11).

Rajasthan are currently placed at the seventh spot in the eight-team standings with just one win out of five games. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side would be looking to pull up their socks to outshine table toppers CSK at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium and would be banking on home comfort.

Chennai defeated Rajasthan by 8 runs in a closely fought contest at their home ground in the previous encounter between these two. Royals would be looking to return the favour, this time around in the return leg.

MS Dhoni-led CSK have clashed with Royals 20 times and secured win in 13 of them while losing seven. Last year, the two teams registered one win each and the law of the averages stands in the favour of Royals.

Chennai have fared well at home but they still need to improve their away performance and the match at Jaipur is going to be crucial. Their batting still needs to be tested and in Rajasthan, they should look to improve it.

Here are the live updates from the match between RR and CSK: