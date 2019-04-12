IPL 2019: MS Dhoni fined 50 per cent of match fee for losing his cool, breaching IPL code of conduct

The CSK captain lost his temper during the tense situation of the match and barged into the middle to mark his protest against the on-field umpires' decision of not giving a waist-high no-ball.

It was on the fourth ball of 20th over of the Chennai innings, when a waist-high full toss bowled by Ben Stokes to Mitchell Santner. Initially, it looked as if umpire Ulhas Gandhe was about to signal no-ball only to decide otherwise as it is the duty of the leg umpire to signal the waist-high No-ball.

A miffed Dhoni entered the field of play, which certainly isn't allowed as per rule, and confronted the umpire head-on. He was seen angrily gesturing at the umpire before leg umpire Chris Gaffaney asked Dhoni to leave the field of play.

The former India captain's behaviour certainly did not go down well with the match officials who have imposed a fine of 50 per cent from Dhoni's match fee. Apart from this, CSK would also lose some fair play points as 'captain cool' lost his temper.

Amidst this drama, Chennai Super Kings registered their sixth win in the IPL 2019 and continue to sit at the top of the table with 12 points. Chasing a target of 152, Chennai were in neck deep of trouble before their skipper along with Ambati Rayudu bailed them out. The 95-run stand between Dhoni and Rayudu revived Super Kings from 24/4 in 5.5 overs.

Dhoni (58) and Rayudu (57) kept CSK in the hunt as Royals bowlers kept the pressure on all through the run chase. Dhoni notched up his third fifty of the season and shined in yet another run chase.

Before he was dismissed in the final over of the match with CSK still 8 short of the target, Dhoni had hit three maximums and 2 boundaries in his innings. At the time of his dismissal, it seemed CSK wouldn't pull this one off. But Mitchell Santer and Ravindra Jadeja held on to their nerves and snatched a win from the jaw of defeat to leave the hosts stunned.

18 runs were required from the final over bowled by Stokes but the England all-rounder despite making a sensational comeback by castling through Dhoni's gates couldn't defend the target.

This win added another feather to the illustrious career of Dhoni for it was his 100th IPL win as captain. However, the penalty would definitely dampen the celebration for the 37-year-old wouldn't like to remember such an incident.