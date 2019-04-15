IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Updates: Rohit wins toss, invites Kohli & Co. to bat first

Mumbai, April 15: Mumbai Indians are hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore in their own backyard in the return leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 encounter on Monday (April 15).
Virat Kohli-led RCB would be aiming to continue their winning momentum while Rohit Sharma-led MI would be aiming to get to winning ways at Wankhede Stadium in order to keep their playoffs hopes alive.
IPL Special Site | IPL Full Schedule | Points Table
After a string of losses where nothing worked in their favour, fifties by skipper Virat Kohli and ever-reliable Ab de Villiers, helped RCB register their maiden win of the season. The team is heavily reliant on Kohli and De Villiers and both would be keen to recreate their magic in front of a capacity crowd in Mumbai.
Despite the win against KXIP, RCB is at the bottom of the points table and remain to win all their remaining league games to have any hopes of progressing in the tournament.
When these two teams met at M Chinnaswamy, RCB lost the match by a slender margin in a nail-biting thriller. The fans anticipate another closely fought contest in Mumbai.
On the other hand, after suffering a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai would be aiming to get back to winning ways. The good sign for them is that skipper Rohit Sharma (165 runs), who made a comeback after missing out a game due to injury and South African Quinton De Kock (238 runs), have got runs under their belt along with Hardik Pandya.
Here are the live updates from the match between MI and RCB:
Mumbai have one change. Malinga IN, Alzzari Joseph Out. RCB play unchanged.
Toss: Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bowl against Virat Kohli and Co.
Batsmen with most singles in IPL 2019.
The batsman with most 1s (singles) in #IPL2019— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 15, 2019
111- David Warner/KL Rahul
106 - Virat Kohli
92 - Shreyas Iyer
87 - Shikhar Dhawan
82 - Steve Smith
76 - MS Dhoni
74 - Quinton de Kock#MIvRCB#IPL
Both the teams have arrived at Wankhede Stadium.
The two teams have arrived at the Wankhede Stadium.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2019
What's it going to be tonight? 💙 vs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lBtmLk13tn
Rohit Vs Kohli at Wankhede!
Fresh out of a victory, the @RCBTweets will take on the @mipaltan at the Wankhede today.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2019
Who do you reckon will emerge victorious today? #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/8NgVXNFmXe
Kohli-ABD selfie on the way to Wankhede Stadium.
Ready for the Wankhede #Mr360DrivesUs https://t.co/ysepzMcoQq pic.twitter.com/ARu6Gyf7zR— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 15, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here