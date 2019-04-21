IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals: Preview, Probable XI, where to watch

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals have been doing better at away games rather than at their home ground but they managed to reverse that record at Feroz Shah Kotla with a five-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Saturday (April 20).

Iyer led his team from the front and helped them remain on third spot in the points table.

However, Rajasthan would be a bit more desperate than Delhi as they are languishing at the second last position in the points table with just three wins from nine outings.

Rajasthan would look to continue to capitalise on their home advantage under new captain Smith. But they would certainly miss their prolific opener Jos Buttler.

Anjikya Rahane, who has been struggling with his form and also seemed to be out of ideas, was eventually stripped of captaincy and next he might also lose his opening slot to Rahul Tripathi.

Tripathi was impressive during his 45-ball fifty against Kings XI Punjab, while Rahane was too slow in his 21-ball 26 as Rajasthan failed to chase down 182, finishing at 170/7.

With Smith back in form, having almost recovered from his elbow injury, and the youngsters like Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag coming good with the bat, Rajasthan would fancy their chances. Though their bowling still remains a worry in death overs.

Except Jofra Archer and leg spinner Shreyas Gopal, none of the bowlers have been consistent.

Delhi Capitals have a solid batting line up with a blend of experience and youth.

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation with a fluent 56 of 41 balls and skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed with an unbeaten 58 off 49 balls to win their last game.

With Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw at the top and the likes of Rishabh Pant, Iyer and Colin Ingram to follow, Delhi would start as a confident batting unit.

Down the order, even Axar Patel is capable of accelerating the run-rate.

As far as bowling is concerned, Delhi Capitals heavily depend on Kagiso Rabada although they have variety in medium pacers Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane and spinners Amit Mishra and Axar Patel.

Another victory for Delhi will brightening their chances of making the play-offs and they would leave no stone unturned to achieve a win against the home side.

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Ashton Turner, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Teams (from):

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Steve Smith, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Liam Livingstone, Varun Aaron, Jos Buttler, Shahshank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Match starts at 8 PM.

Channels: Start Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar.com

(With PTI inputs)