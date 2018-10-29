IPL 2019 Transfer: Shikhar Dhawan now linked with Delhi Daredevils; deal with Kings XI Punjab fails

Reports have it that Dhawan is not going to be a part of his existing franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for the next season and sources claimed that Kings XI were very much inclined to get the southpaw in their ranks. Given Dhawan's past experience of playing for Mumbai Indians and closeness with MI skipper Rohit Sharma, the India opener was also reportedly getting approached by the three-time IPL champions.

RCB sell De Kock to MI

However, reports now have it that Kings XI Punjab have given up their plan to go for Dhawan anymore. KXIP were willing to trade Karun Nair for Shikhar Dhawan and were even looking to pay him more than Rs 5.2 crores - the price at which he was bought by SRH during the IPL 2016 auction. SRH used the Right to Match (RTM) card to keep the Delhi cricketer in their side after releasing him initially during the retention process.

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Kings XI Punjab are no more interested in Dhawan and their management had come very close to signing the left-hander but the deal didn't materialise. They have already informed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that the negotiations fell through. Dhawan was, reportedly, offered Rs 1 crore more than what he was paid by Sunrisers.

However, it is now being said that Daredevils have offered the southpaw a higher amount which resulted in Punjab giving up the chase. Daredevils looked an inexperienced side in IPL 2018 after Gautam Gambhir failed to leave an impression and quit captaincy mid-season. Gambhir spent the rest of the time warming the benches as the team management handed over team's reigns to young Shreyas Iyer. Seems they are looking for a seasoned campaigner who could also be a potential captaincy material.

Meanwhile, Punjab have traded Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Mandeep Singh from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Stoinis, who was retained by KXIP last season, had an ordinary outing prompting the management to rope in Mandeep.

Reports also claim that KXIP have removed Brad Hodge as their head coach and appointed former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson for the upcoming season.