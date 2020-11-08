IPL 2020: Brad Hogg urges Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting to let Rishabh Pant cut loose

Pant has so far scored 285 runs in the 12 games in IPL 13 at a strike rate of 109.62. He has failed to score even a single fifty in the 13th edition of the league. The 23-year-old India cricketer has been very inconsistent in the tournament and many experts have questioned coach Ricky Ponting's decision. Pant had amassed 488 runs in IPL 2019.

Ahead of Delhi Capitals' Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (November 8), former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has suggested Ponting, to let the young India cricketer play his natural game.

"I think Rishabh Pant has been told by Ricky Ponting to play a little more conservative this year. He wants him to bat right through the innings, have a lot more 'not outs' against his name," Brad Hogg said in a video on his official YouTube channel.

"This guy is a maverick. He's an entertainer. He goes out there and he dominates bowling. You can't hold him back. Look at the last couple of series, he had the strike-rates of over-150. He takes the game away from the opposition players," Hogg said.

"Take the shackles off him ahead of the next match, let him loose and let him entertain the public please, Ricky Ponting. We want to see the best of Rishabh Pant," Hogg added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first in the must-win game in Abu Dhabi.