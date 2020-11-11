IPL 2020: Brett Lee impressed with the performances of young Indian players; Brian Lara picks his favourite moment

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai side registered a comprehensive five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While Rohit and pacer Trent Boult were the stars for Mumbai in the clinical win, players like Jayant Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav also played their part well to ensure MI's unprecedented fifth title.

The biggest highlight of the thirteenth edition of the IPL was the way several uncapped players and youngsters put up terrific performances all through the season for their respective franchises. Suryakumar Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tewatia, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi were some of the uncapped players who set the IPL on fire with their superlative performances.

Former Australia pace legend Brett Lee - who was part of the commentary panel for official broadcasters StarSports - hailed the stellar performances from young Indian turks as the best thing about this edition.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Live, Lee, while talking about what has impressed him the most in this season, said: "It's been incredible. It's been hard with no fans, but to me, the best part of this season has been the young Indian players coming through. The Devdutt Padikkals, the Tewatias and the emergence of, we've seen the Delhi Capitals play some really good cricket, so, I will say the fast bowlers too, but I will always say the fast bowlers."

Former West Indies batting legend Brian Lara picked Chris Gayle's performance for Kings XI Punjab as his favourite moment of the season.

Lara said, "I think the Universe Boss - Chris Gayle. The reason being that if there were 50-60 thousand people watching, and when he arrived in the tournament in the second half. His performances and how he got Kings XI Punjab going and almost getting there. I think it's just been amazing watching him and the turnaround of Kings XI Punjab."

KXIP finished sixth might have finished sixth in the points table but ever since Gayle became a part of the Playing XI, the KL Rahul-led franchise started winning matches consistently. Gayle once again lived up to his reputation in the tournament as the big-hitting T20 great played some fine knocks in the second-half of the season.