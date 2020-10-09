IPL 2020: Cricket fans can now enjoy commentary in Bengali for all matches

Joining the commentators' box are experts from the field - cricketers Manoj Tiwary, Laxmi Ratan Shukla and Saradindu Mukherjee; and eminent writers Boria Majumdar, Gautam Bhattacharya, Sanjeeb Mukherjea and Debasis Dutta. These commentators are set to bring in real insights, trivia and behind-the-scenes moments from the game in their own unique style.

For the first time, subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium will be able to enjoy all matches of Dream11 IPL 2020 in 'amar bhasha bangla' and not just matches played by home team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Former cricketer turned commentator Laxmi Ratan Shukla said, "As someone who has been a part of previous seasons of the league, I am really excited to be back to Dream11 IPL 2020 as a commentator. I am looking forward to sharing my experiences of the game on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, especially in Bengali so that people truly enjoy every match"

Manoj Tiwary added who was instrumental in Kolkata Knight Riders' win in 2012 will also be joining in as an exclusive commentator. He said "Who better to commentate the game than someone who has been there and done that! I am thrilled to be part of this years' league as an official commentator. With the match now being available in Bengali, I am sure that people will enjoy watching it more than before!"

Cricket fans can catch all the LIVE sporting action of Dream 11 IPL 2020 with exclusive Bengali commentary only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Source: Media Release