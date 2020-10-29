Cricket
IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya, Chris Morris reprimanded for breach of code of conduct

By
IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya, Chris Morris reprimanded
IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya, Chris Morris reprimanded

Abu Dhabi, October 29: Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya and Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Chris Morris have been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL 2020) Code of Conduct.

Mumbai Indians and RCB competed against each other in the league here on Wednesday (October 28). Mumbai Indians secured a five-wicket win over the Virat Kohli-led side.

"Chris Morris, the Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi," IPL said in an official IPL release.

It also stated: "Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians allrounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during his team's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Abu Dhabi."

The statement said that Morris has admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.5 and Pandya has admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Story first published: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 9:53 [IST]
