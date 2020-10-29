IPL 2020: Jofra Archer wants to be free from the bio bubble environment

Players, while competing, are being completely isolated from their surroundings in the modern-day bio-bubbles to negate the risk of getting infected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The England fast bowler is currently in a bubble in the UAE playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan franchise.

He also spent nearly three months in England's bio-secure environment this year, and in July was dropped from the team for the second Test against West Indies and fined for breaching the bio-bubble protocols.

"You're just counting days down till you're free again," Archer told British media while briefing them about his stint in IPL 2020, where he has been one of the standout performers with 17 wickets from 12 matches.

"I might actually get a calendar just to cross them down to feel like the days are going faster. It has been a little bit better than being trapped at the cricket ground. You're not at the ground but you still can't get away from cricket," he added.

Many players including compatriot and World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan have raised concerns about the bio bubble environment affecting players' mental health.

Morgan, who leads Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020, even went to the extent of saying that players might pull out in future.

Playing in empty stadiums has been a surreal experience for the 25-year-old, who admitted to feeling a bit of cabin fever.

"I've probably done the most bubble days out of anyone. From an on-field point of view, it's fine," he said.

"Being in a COVID bubble, you're going to need your family with you. It helps you stay sane. You're still going to play and train. But when you're done, you're just counting days down."

Archers' Royals are currently languishing seventh in IPL 2020 table with just 10 points from 12 matches.

They next take on Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

