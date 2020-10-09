IPL 2020: RR vs DC: Match Updates: Nortje removes Smith for 24, Rajasthan Royals reach 56/2

After winning the toss, Smith said it was no brainer as chasing the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a batting paradise. Royals have handed debut cap to Andrew Tye and also included pacer Varun Aaron in their playing eleven as they made two changes to their side.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

"We are gonna have a bowl. Looks a good surface and we want to chase it down. We are confident about our set-up and we need to get off a better start with the bat. We made two changes. Ankit Rajpoot and Tom Curran out and Andrew Tye and Varun Aaron in," said Smith.

Shreyas Iyer said DC are playing with an unchanged side against Royals and he's proud of the way his team has performed so far in the tournament.

"I guess there could be a little bit of turn and anything can happen. We are going with the same team. Everyone is looking forward to cementing their place and all the players have great potential to win games and I'm really proud of my team," added Iyer.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron.

That the match is taking place in Sharjah will comfort Rajasthan, a batting paradise where they posted some high scores in the past matches. Capitals are the side to beat in this IPL 2020, and they will be eager to showcase their might against RR and further strengthen their grip on the points table.

For Rajasthan, time is running out as they still have not been able to find their best playing XI. While the return of Ben Stokes will give them hope but the England allrounder is currently in quarantine and will be available only after October 11. The sudden loss of form of skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson is as much a reason for their failure as the lack of runs from the Indian batsmen in the team.

Delhi have been a well-oiled machine. While skipper Shreyas Iyer has been in good form, opener Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have done their job well. Marcus Stoinis too has produced two smashing fifties so far. On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada has looked ominous with 12 wickets to emerge as the best bowler in the IPL 2020 so far. South African pacer Anrich Nortje too has delivered when the team needed him to. R Ashwin has manned the spin department well.