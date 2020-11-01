IPL 2020: MS Dhoni asked if he's playing his last game for Chennai Super Kings; this is what 'Thala' said

This is the first instance since the inception of the domestic T20 league when CSK have not qualified into the playoffs. The CSK are facing KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab in their final league game of the tournament today (November 1).

During the toss, the legendary India captain was asked if this is going to his last appearance in the Yellow jersey, the three-time IPL champion captain replied in a no.

After Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first, commentator Danny Morrison asked if was his last game ever for CSK, Dhoni replied, "Definitely not."

About the match against KXIP, which is a must-win game for coach Anil Kumble's side, Dhoni said: "They are under more pressure to win, we just want to turn up and keep fighting. I felt the boys did well to stay relevant, we want to put 100% into our game."

Danny Morrison : Could this be your last game in yellow ? #MSDhoni : Definitely Not!#CSK have won the toss and they will bowl first against #KXIP in Match 53 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/KhaDJFcApe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020

CSK won their previous game in the tournament and would be looking to finish a rather forgettable season on a positive note. Dhoni informed he has made three changes to this playing eleven against KXIP by bringing in Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Shardul Thakur and rested Shane Watson, Mitchell Santner and Karn Sharma.

There have been questions on Dhoni's waning batting skills during the tournament as the 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman didn't look in any rhythm. The veteran cricketer - who retired from international cricket earlier this year on August 15 - played any kind of competitive tournament after a gap of nearly 14 months. The Ranchi cricketer played his final international game in the semi-final against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England.

Dhoni's decision to stay with the franchise at least for IPL 2021 must have come as a major relief to CSK fans. Super Kings' fans are very passionate about their beloved 'Thala' and would want to see him play as long as possible. Dhoni is one of the biggest and strongest pillars of CSK franchise and it will be difficult to fill the void created by the legendary cricketer, when he bids adieu to the IPL.