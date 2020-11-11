IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Mahela Jayawardene equals Stephen Fleming's record of most titles as coach

Mumbai Indians have won all their IPL titles under the leadership of India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit now has two more IPL trophies in his cabinet than Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni - who has won the Indian domestic T20 league.

By winning IPL 2020, Rohit and his league of extraordinary gentlemen become the second side after CSK to have successfully retained their title. CSK won back-to-back IPL titles in 2010 and 2011 under Dhoni's captaincy.

While last year's IPL final was a closely fought one as Mumbai managed to register a slender 1-run win over defending champions CSK. Coach Mahela Jayawardene's boys were dominant all-through the season and the final wasn't any different.

Coach Jayawardene man managed the side brilliantly as Mumbai Indians utilised the services of just 15 players in the entire season and came out victorious.

When asked about his team's preparations and how the tournament panned out for his team, the former Sri Lanka captain and batting legend said his team fought hard in the tournament and overcame the superstition of winning a title in only odd years.

"It was a tough tournament. There were a lot of superstitions about odd years. I have to congratulate Ricky and his team, they have had a great season and they were a tough opponent today. We had a great preparation, and we tried to manage them well and ensure they didn't overdo or under do any of the work. Big-hitting has been in MI's DNA for a long time. We have tried to bring in the touch play a little bit to balance it out.

"Credit to the management who bought into our ideas and that helped create history today. It's all about helping the team preparation-wise and explain their roles to them. We have a good leadership group out there, and a great support staff who have helped them out. The boys have seen my not-so-soft side, but the group has worked off-season, and today is the culmination of all of the hard work," the MI coach said during the post-match presentation.

After Rohit lifted the IPL 2020 trophy, his team coach Jayawardene also entered an elite club and equalled Chennai Super Kings' coach Stephen Fleming's record. Both Jayawardene, as well as Fleming, have three IPL titles each to their credit.

Here's the list of coaches winning the most IPLs:

3 - Mahela Jayawardene - Mumbai Indians

3 - Stephen Fleming - Chennai Super Kings

2 - Trevor Bayliss - Kolkata Knight Riders

1 - Shane Warne - Rajasthan Royals

1 - Darren Lehmann - Deccan Chargers

1 - John Wright - Mumbai Indians

1 - Ricky Ponting - Mumbai Indians